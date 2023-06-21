SAFF Championship, India vs Pakistan live: Sunil Chhetri brace puts India 2-0 up in the first half
Follow live updates from defending champions India’s first match of the tournament against Pakistan.
Live updates
Update from Dilip Unnikrishnan (from the stadium): It has kicked off here. Igor Stimac wants a foul on Kotal. The referee gives a throw in to Pakistan. A furious Stimac blocks the throw in and it threatens to become a free for all. Udanta gets into a shouting match with a member of Pakistan coaching staff. Stimac gets a red card
45th minute - RED CARD FOR THE INDIA COACH! Needless from India’s coach Igor Stimac, as he knocks a ball out of a Pakistan player’s hand as he tried to take a throw in. Tempers flair as both sets of players clash. The referee and both captains intervene. Stimac though gets a red card.
Update from Dilip Unnikrishnan (from the stadium): The intensity of the rain has increased. Fans in the south stand have huddled under the scoreboard for shelter. Alas, there is no place for the media to take cover
40th minute - Getting a bit cagey as the rain has started to fall in Bengaluru. India still hold a firm grip of the match though.
31st minute - Freekick to India from a dangerous position, and it’s that man again, Sunil Chhetri who steps up. But his shot goes just wide of the near post.
Update from Dilip Unnikrishnan (from the stadium): Chhangte seems to be in mood tonight. Muhammad Sufyan is in for long, long night. It is rare to see Bengaluru fans cheer on a player of a rival club but Sahal has drawn a fair few oohs and aahs from the Kanteerva faithful
29th minute - Half-chance for Pakistan as a long-ball lands kindly for Muhammad Sufiyan. But he slices his shot well wide.
24th minute - Lallianzuala Chhangte with a snapshot, but it goes straight to the goalkeeper at the end of a threatening move from the hosts.
20th minute - India continues to dominate possession. Just a few stray chances for the visitors, but nothing really to test Amrinder Singh in the India goal.
Update from Dilip Unnikrishnan (from the stadium): Two in quick succession for Chhetri and the Kanteerava is bouncing. They want a hat-trick from their icon tonight and with the way Pakistan are playing, he might get one this half itself
15th minute - GOAL FOR INDIA! Sunil Chhetri, with his trademark one-step run-up slots home to double India’s lead. Anirudh Thapa’s shot was blocked by the hand of a Pakistan defender that led to the spot-kick. India now in a commanding position in this match.
PENALTY FOR INDIA!
10th minute - GOAL FOR INDIA! It’s Sunil Chhetri once again! The Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif fluffs what should have been a straight-forward clearance and the ball falls straight to the charging Chhetri. The India skipper takes a few touches to control and make space before slotting into an empty net.
Update from Dilip Unnikrishnan (from the stadium): Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif has faced the brunt of the boos from the Kanteerava crowd purely for taking too much time to get rid of the ball
8th minute - First big chance for India. A wayward goalkick by the Pakistani goalkeeper falls straight to Sunil Chhetri, but the India skipper’s long-range effort is blocked by a defender.
5th minute - India dominating possession in the first five minutes of play, but no good chance at goal just yet.
For the first time at home since 2014, against Pakistan, we’re off!
The teams are out in the middle of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The national anthems are about to start.
Kuwait beat Nepal 3-1 in the opening match of the tournament.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage India’s first match of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The defending champions and hosts play Pakistan in their first match in Group A.
An India versus Pakistan always serves up some intrigue. But there’s a huge gulf in class between the two teams when it comes to football. India, the hosts, are fresh off winning the Intercontinental Cup title. The Pakistan team meanwhile landed in India in the wee hours of Wednesday. There may be a hint of travel fatigue and jet-lag from the visitors, but this contest may prove to be a cracker nonetheless.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Fancode
