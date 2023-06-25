Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp scheduled to take place from June 26, 2023 to July 19, 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp will conclude ahead of the team’s trip to Terrassa, Spain, where they will compete against England, Spain and the Netherlands in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25, 2023 to July 30, 2023.

The four-nation tournament will be followed by the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, starting on August 3, 2023, in which India will face off against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China for the title.

The core-group includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, and Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh, while the list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

Speaking on the upcoming camp, India chief coach Craig Fulton said, “We performed well in the FIH Pro League matches in England and the Netherlands, and now we hope to maintain some consistency, especially with important tournaments set to take place later this year. The camp will be an opportunity for us to improve ourselves in certain areas and to work together as a unit once again. With the Asian Champions Trophy set to take place in August, followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, it is an important camp for us to begin our preparations for the upcoming months and to display the kind of hockey we wish to play.”

India’s 39-member core-probable group:

GOALKEEPERS 

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Pawan Malik

5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan

DEFENDERS 

6. Jarmanpreet Singh

7. Surender Kumar

8. Harmanpreet Singh

9. Varun Kumar

10. Amit Rohidas

11. Gurinder Singh

12. Jugraj Singh

13. Mandeep Mor

14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

15. Sanjay

16. Yashdeep Siwach

17. Dipsan Tirkey

18. Manjeet

MIDFIELDERS 

19. Manpreet Singh

20. Hardik Singh

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad

22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

23. Shamsher Singh

24. Nilakanta Sharma

25. Rajkumar Pal

26. Sumit

27. Akashdeep Singh

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

30. Maninder Singh

FORWARDS 

31. S. Karthi

32. Mandeep Singh

33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

34. Abhishek

35. Dilpreet Singh

36. Sukhjeet Singh

37. Simranjeet Singh

38. Shilanand Lakra

39. Pawan Rajbhar