Shreyanka Patil is set to become the first Indian to participate in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League after being picked by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the draft on Friday.

Patil, who was among the breakout stars of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, will be the first female athlete to receive a contract offer from an international league even before making her senior international debut.

To say I am super duper excited would be a massive understatement!! Look at that squad 😍 https://t.co/nCuRgPw7t5 — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) July 1, 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder was the leading wicket-taker for her franchise. She will play for Guyana alongside Shabnim Ismail, Suzie Bates and Stefanie Taylor.

In the recently concluded Asian Cricket Council Women’s Emerging Teams Cup, she was awarded the ‘Player of the Series’ award for picking up 9 wickets in 2 games for India A including a spectacular 5/2 against hosts Hong Kong Women.

Star Indian women cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have all participated in overseas leagues like the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia and The Hundred in England.

The 2023 edition of the WCPL will be the second season of the league. The tournament will begin from August 31 and end on September 10.