Football, SAFF Championship semi-final, India vs Lebanon live: Sunil Chhetri and Co in action
Live updates from the SAFF Championship semi-final between India and Lebanon.
5’, IND 0-0 LBN: A crunching tackle from Kotal on Matar. The Indian right back is furious as a foul is given against him. Kotal lucky not to get a yellow card for that.
1’, IND 0-0 LBN: Kickoff and Lebanon nearly take the lead! Melki’s cross from the right is shanked well above the goal by Nader Matar.
India vs Lebanon: Sunil Chhetri leads the Indian team out and blows a kiss to the fans in West Block. Time for the national anthems
India vs Lebanon: Igor Stimac makes five changes to the squad that faced Kuwait in the last match. Gurpreet, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad come into the squad. Sunil Chhetri, as always, leads the attack.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage Indian football.
India take on Lebanon in the semi-final of the 2023 SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. It is the third time these two sides are facing each other over the fortnight.
They played out a 0-0 draw in the group stage of the Intercontinental Cup before India beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final. Whoever wins tonight will face Kuwait in the final on Tuesday.
