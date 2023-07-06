India’s junior archery squad won three mixed team medals at the World Archery Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland on Wednesday.

The Under-21 compound archery team of Avneet Kaur and Priyansh won gold, while the Under-21 recurve team of Ridhi and Parth Salunkhe, and Under-18 compound team of Aishwarya Sharma and Manav Jadhao won bronze in their events.

Kaur and Priyansh went up against the Israeli team of Romi Maymon and Shamai Yamrom in a tightly contested gold medal match, eventually winning 146-144.

But the difference would only come up in the final two shots of the match.

Both teams were level on 37-37 at the first End. India had a slight advantage at the second End, with the scores at 72-71, but the Israel team managed to get back level in the third End, with the score at 111-111.

Playing under windy conditions, India started the final End with an 8 and 7 for 15, with Israel managing a 6 and 9 for the same tally. But while the Israeli archers managed to score two 9s in their final shots, Kaur and Priyansh both hit 10s to seal the gold.

“(There) was a lot of wind. We were having a hard time in the aiming process, but we still managed to bag the gold,” said the 20-year-old, to World Archery after the match.

“It was a very close win,” added Kaur, 18. “Due to the weather conditions, it was neck-to-neck. We were losing, then they were losing, but we managed to take it to the end. We’re happy.”

Earlier in the day, the duo had beaten the pair from Great Britain 148-145 to reach the semi-final, which came after wins over Denmark (148-145) in the quarter-final and Spain (144-141) in the second round.

The first medal for India at the tournament came through Sharma and Jadhao, when they won the bronze in the Under-18 compound event.

The duo took a 35-34 lead against Mexico’s Regina Bernal and Victor Esteban Portillo Lazardi in the opening End. They kept building on that lead, going up 73-71 at the second End and 110-107 at the third. Eventually, they secured the bronze with a six-point, 149-143 win.

They lost to Great Britain in a tight semi-final, losing 142-143.

Later, Ridhi and Salunkhe added another bronze to the tally with a 5-3 win over China in the Under-21 recurve mixed event.

The Indians started slow, losing the opening set 35-39 to trail 0-2.

They then levelled proceedings by winning the second set 39-35. They then took the lead to go 4-2 in the third set, winning it 37-36.

Finally, in the fourth set, both teams ended tied at 35-35 to give India the win.

The Indians had lost 3-5 to archery powerhouse South Korea in the semi-final.