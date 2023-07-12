INDIA IN WEST INDIES Watch, India vs West Indies: R Ashwin cleans up Tagenarine Chanderpaul with peach of a delivery R Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to take the wickets of father and son in Test cricket. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago R Ashwin (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul | Randy Brooks / AFP #Cricket #WIvsINDBeauty of a delivery from R Ashwin to get rid of Tagenarine Chanderpaul!pic.twitter.com/HK3Wazrok0— The Field (@thefield_in) July 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. R Ashwin Tagenarine Chanderpaul West Indies India Cricket India Tour of West Indies