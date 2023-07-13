India’s Tara Shah and Rakshitha Sree comfortably won their respective women’s singles matches on Thursday to reach the round of 16 at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Shah looked in control in her match against Miku Kohara of Japan to record a 21-6, 21-17 win and set up a round of 16 clash against China’s Xu Wen Jing. Rakshitha also displayed her prowess on the court as she triumphed over Malaysia’s Carine Tee with an impressive score of 21-8, 21-10 in a match that lasted 24 minutes. She will face Huang Lin Ran of China in the pre-quarter-final.

The girls’ doubles duo of Taneesha and Karnika won against Bui and Tran of Japan 21-14, 21-19 in 27 minutes. They will square off against Chen Fan Shu and Jiang Pei Xi of China in the round of 16 match tomorrow.

In boys’ singles, Ayush Shetty showcased resilience against Japan’s Yuna Nakagawa in a hard-fought match but ultimately lost 19-21, 22-20, 16-21 in a close match. Similarly in the mixed doubles, Samarveer and Radhika Sharma narrowly missed out on a win in a thrilling three-game encounter against China’s Gao Jia Xuan and Chen Fan Shu Tian, as the latter won 21-19, 19-21, 17-21.

The boys’ doubles pair of Divyam and Mayank, and Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer lost their matches and bowed out of the tournament whereas the girls’ doubles duo of Tanvi Sharma and Radhika Sharma also ended their campaign in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ singles, Lakshay Sharma and Samarveer and in the girls’ singles category Shriyanshi Valishetty and Anmol Kharb gave their all but lost their respective matches. Arul Murugan and Srinidhi Narayanan also went down fighting in their round of 32 match.