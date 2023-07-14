India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden were knocked out from the men’s doubles event at Wimbledon on Thursday after falling to top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neal Skupsk of the United Kingdom in straight sets.

This was also the first time Bopanna had reached the men’s doubles semi-final since 2015.

Before losing 5-7, 4-6, the sixth seeds fought for an hour and 26 minutes. Ebden’s serve was broken at 5-5 for opponents to go 5-6. Eventually, Skupski served out the set.

As a result, the 43-year-old Bopanna missed becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion of the Open era in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions.

The Indo-Australian pair had come up with a 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-2 win over the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens, to set up a semi-final clash against Skupski and Koolhof. Bopanna and Ebden had bounced back after being a set down to defeat the duo in the quarterfinals.

In addition to winning two ATP titles with Ebden in men’s doubles, Bopanna had also advanced to the Australian Open final earlier this year with Sania Mirza. Bopanna, who finished second at the US Open in 2010, advanced to four semi-finals at major tournaments for men’s doubles.

Following this result, the Indian challenge at the Wimbledon also came to an end.