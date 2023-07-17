India enjoyed a fruitful 2023 Asian Athletics Championships with long jumper Sreeshankar Murali and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji starring at the competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the men’s long jump, Sreeshankar recorded an impressive 8.37m jump to clinch the silver medal as well as secure his place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yarraji sprinted to gold in the women’s 100m hurdles before ending her campaign with a silver in the 200m event.

India finished with six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals for a combined tally of 27 medals – their most successive outing after the 2017 edition in Bhubaneswar.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the contest, Sreeshankar recorded his best jump outside India to secure his place in next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I came from Switzerland last week, so it was a surprise for me,” Sreeshankar said in a media interaction after winning silver. “I think I have done quite well in getting a good jump at the last jump.

“I thought it would definitely be above 8.45m because when I saw the jump, it was very close to that 8.50 line. So, I thought it was a winning jump. But unfortunately, we fell very short.”

Sreeshankar could have won gold but was beaten to it by Chinese Taipei’s Yu-Tang Lin who posted a best jump of 8.40m to add the Asian Championships title to the Asian Indoor Championships gold he won in February this year.

“It was a really good competition,” Sreeshankar said. “And all my previous jumps, I was taking off much behind the board, like just only touching the board in a few of the jumps. So, I knew that today would be a good day for jumping because the weather was similar to Bhubaneswar.”

Having won silver in the 60m hurdles at the indoor championships, Yarraji upgraded her medal to gold in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.0s, just 0.26s short of her personal best. The 23-year-old ended her campaign with a silver medal in the 200m event on the final day of competition on Sunday.

The quartet of Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Amoj Jacob, Subha Venkatesan clinched the 4x400m mixed relay event. In a thrilling race, Venkatesan, running as anchor, got the better of her Sri Lankan and Japanese competitors over the final bend to win gold.

Yarraji was not the only multiple medal-winner in Bangkok, as Parul Chaudhary took full advantage of the absent Bahraini athletes to win gold in the 3000m steeplechase event and silver in the 5000m event.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor made it back-to-back Asian Championships gold medals after winning the men’s shot put title with a 20.23m throw. Toor’s successful title defence bodes well for him going into the World Athletics Championship in August.

Abdulla Aboobacker and Ajay Kumar Saroj also won gold medals in the men’s triple jump and 1500m events respectively.

India’s medal winners

Athlete Event Medal Result
Jyothi Yarraji Women’s 100m hurdles Gold 13.08
Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s triple jump Gold 16.92m
Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000m steeplechase Gold 9:38.76
Ajay Kumar Saroj Men’s 1500m Gold 3:41.51
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s shot put Gold 20.23m
Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Amoj Jacob, Subha Venkatesan Mixed 4x400m relay Gold 3:14.70
Shaili Singh Women’s long jump Silver 6.54m
Anil Sarvesh Kushare Men’s high jump Silver 2.26m
Murali Sreeshankar Men’s long jump Silver 8.37
Swapna Berman Heptathlon Silver 5840
Priyanka Goswami Women’s 20km race walk Silver 1:34:24
Chanda Women’s 800m Silver 2:01.58
Parul Chaudhary Women’s 5000m Silver 15:52.35
Krishan Kumar Men’s 800m Silver 1:45.88
Abha Khatua Women’s shot put Silver 18.06m
DP Manu Men’s javelin throw Silver 81.01m
Jyothi Yarraji Women’s 200m  Silver 23.13
Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Muhammed Ajmal, Ramesh Rajesh Men’s 4x400m relay Silver 3:01.80
Abhishek Pal Men’s 10,000m Bronze 29:33.26
Aishwarya Kailash Mishra Women’s 400m Bronze 53.07
Tejaswin Shankar Men’s decathlon Bronze 7527
Tamilarasan Santhosh Kumar Men’s 400m hurdles Bronze 49.09
Vikash Singh Men’s 20km race walk Bronze 1:29:32
Ankita Women’s 5000m Bronze 16:03.33
Manpreet Kaur Women’s shot put Bronze 17.00m
Gulveer Singh Men’s 5000m Bronze 13:48.33
Rezoana Mallick Heena, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan Women’s 4x400m relay Bronze 3:33.73