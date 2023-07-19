India will play Pakistan on September 2 in the Men’s One Day International Asia Cup 2023, confirmed Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah on Wednesday. After facing Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka, they will meet Nepal in their second group stage match at the same venue on September 4.

The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will begin on August 30. The opening match between Pakistan and Nepal will be hosted in Multan, Pakistan. After several discussions and revisions, a total of thirteen matches will be played in a hybrid mode in both Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, only four matches will be held in Pakistan. Barring the tournament opener in Multan, the three other matches will be held in Lahore. The final will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 17.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. — Jay Shah

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s round, after which the top two teams advance to the final. The tournament will serve as an important preparation to the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup set to be held in India in October.