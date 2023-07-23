France were held 0-0 by Jamaica to make a frustrating start to their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign on Sunday, but Sweden and the Netherlands both won by slender margins.

France have never lifted the World Cup despite the strength of their women’s domestic league and were defied by a battling Jamaica in the Sydney rain in front of nearly 40,000.

Herve Renard’s side, one of the pre-World Cup favourites along with defending champions United States and England, hit the woodwork late on and had more possession and chances, but Jamaica refused to fold.

The Jamaicans made their Women’s World Cup debut in the previous edition in 2019 and lost all three games, so this point was a precious first in the competition for them.

The only sour note was the dismissal in injury time of star striker Khadija Shaw for a second yellow card. She will miss their second game of the tournament against Panama as a result.

The Jamaicans nevertheless celebrated wildly at the final whistle and defender Deneisha Blackwood was paraded in the air.

The French dominated the second half but were ultimately undone by poor finishing and the courage of a side ranked 38 places below them.

Brazil play Panama in the other Group F fixture on Monday.

Nervy Swedes

In the first match of the tournament on Sunday, Sweden were given a scare by South Africa before winning 2-1.

Ranked world No 3, the Swedes fought back from a goal down and conjured up the winner in the 90th minute through Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt, in very wet conditions in Wellington.

A goal early in the second half by Hildah Magaia – after which she suffered a match-ending injury – had given South Africa hope of an upset in front of 18,317 spectators.

But that was soon cancelled out by Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo before Ilestedt’s late intervention, heading home from close range for a hard-fought victory.

Italy face Argentina on Monday, also in Group G.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said “nerves and tension” were behind a shaky start to their World Cup campaign.

“It’s OK to be nervous but you need to have the courage to still make that pass,” Gerhardsson said.

The Dutch, runners-up in 2019 after losing 2-0 to the United States in the final, had less trouble against debutants Portugal in the New Zealand city of Dunedin.

Defender Stefanie van der Gragt scored with a powerful header on 13 minutes with what turned out to be the winner.

The Netherlands now face the United States on Thursday in a rematch of their final, with Group E supremacy at stake.

Sunday’s match in Dunedin, played in front of a crowd of nearly 12,000, saw the Dutch have more of the ball but Portugal threatening on the break.

Portugal’s first shot of the game finally arrived in the last 10 minutes but the Dutch were ultimately fairly comfortable winners.