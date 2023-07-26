India captain Rohit Sharma has inched up to ninth after scores of 80 and 57 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his ascent in the ICC Test rankings, rising 11 places to 63rd in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Jaiswal’s score of 57 and 38 in the drawn second Test ensured that he now has 466 points.

Additionally, in the bowling rankings, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (879) continues his stay at the top in the bowlers’ list while Ravindra Jadeja moved to sixth and Mohammad Siraj moved up up six places to the 33rd spot.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin continue to hold on to the top two spots, while Axar Patel retains the number five spot.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel’s Player of the Match effort of 208 and 30 not out in Pakistan’s four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Galle lifts him 12 places to 15th while Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva has progressed 11 spots to reach 24th position with scores of 122 and 82.

In other major movements, Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya’s seven-wicket haul in Galle has lifted him seven places to a career-best seventh position. Jayasuriya’s spin partner Ramesh Mendis is up one place to 21st after finishing with six wickets in the match.

Mark Wood (up three places to 23rd) and Chris Woakes (up five places to 31st) are the main gainers for England while Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 12 places to 45th) and West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (up six places to 62nd) are among the others to advance.

Formerly top-ranked batters Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Joe Root of England have made their ascent back towards the top, progressing three places each to reach second and third positions, respectively, in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Labuschagne’s scores of 51 and 111 in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester have lifted him to 869 rating points while Root’s knock of 84 takes him to 852 points. New Zealand batter Kane Williamson remains at the top of the list with 883 rating points.

Player of the Match Zak Crawley is up 13 places to 35th after smashing 189, Harry Brook has risen to 11th position and Jonny Bairstow has advanced three places to joint-19th after his unbeaten 99, all prospering in the rankings after helping England post a massive 592 in their only innings.

With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.