The 2023 Archery World Championships is all set to commence in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. The five-day-long event will also serve as the sport’s first qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics with 24 quotas up for grabs.
A total of 530 archers - both recurve and compound, are set to take part in the biggest archery tournament of the year.
The top three teams in both men’s and women’s recurve will be awarded three quota places apiece in Berlin. Besides, the top three finishers in men’s and women’s individual recurve, too, will book their ticket to Paris.
Compound archery will not be a part of the Paris Olympics.
The Archery Association of India has named a 12-member squad - six each in recurve and compound, for the 2023 world championships.
The Indian team will be led by the experienced Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the compound section. There is an evident lack of experience in the recurve team with the young Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara to lead the team.
The Indian recurve archers will have their task cut out in pursuit of Paris Olympics quota with the likes of An San, Kim Woo-jin, Marcus d’Almeida, and others expected to be in action.
Bommadevara, in fact, is the only Indian recurve archer to earn a podium at the World Cups this year with a bronze at Antalya, Turkey.
The compound archers, on the other hand, have been in tremendous form this year winning multiple medals at the World Cups.
While Vennam has bagged two gold medals - one each in individual and mixed team event, the young Prathamesh Jawkar had a breakout performance at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in China winning the men’s individual gold.
Verma too has an individual gold from the World Cup Stage 3 in Colombo.
The 16-year-old Aditi Swami, on the other hand, made a record-breaking World Cup debut by breaking the women’s U18 compound qualification world record.
Indian Squad
Men’s Recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke
Women’s Recurve: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur
Men’s Compound: Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale
Women’s Compound: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur
2023 World Archery Championships Schedule
Tuesday, 1st August
Men’s and women’s recurve qualification
Men’s and women’s compound qualification
Wednesday, 2nd August
Men’s and women’s team recurve round of 24, round of 16, quarter-finals
Mixed team recurve and Mixed team compound round of 24, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals
Men’s and women’s team compound round of 24, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals
Thursday, 3rd August
Men’s and women’s recurve round of 96, round of 48, round of 32, round of 16
Men’s and women’s compound round of 96, round of 48, round of 32, round of 16
Friday, 4th August
Women’s team compound bronze and gold finals
Men’s team compound bronze and gold finals
Mixed team compound bronze and gold finals
Women’s team recurve semi-finals, bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)
Men’s team recurve semi-finals, bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)
Mixed team recurve bronze and gold finals
Saturday, 5th August
Women’s compound quarter-finals, semi-finals
Women’s compound bronze and gold finals
Men’s compound quarter-finals, semi-finals
Men’s compound bronze and gold finals
Sunday, 6th August
Women’s recurve quarter-finals, semi-finals (Olympic qualifier)
Women’s recurve bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)
Men’s recurve quarter-finals, semi-finals (Olympic qualifier)
Men’s recurve bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)