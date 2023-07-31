The 2023 Archery World Championships is all set to commence in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. The five-day-long event will also serve as the sport’s first qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics with 24 quotas up for grabs.

A total of 530 archers - both recurve and compound, are set to take part in the biggest archery tournament of the year.

The top three teams in both men’s and women’s recurve will be awarded three quota places apiece in Berlin. Besides, the top three finishers in men’s and women’s individual recurve, too, will book their ticket to Paris.

Compound archery will not be a part of the Paris Olympics.

The Archery Association of India has named a 12-member squad - six each in recurve and compound, for the 2023 world championships.

The Indian team will be led by the experienced Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the compound section. There is an evident lack of experience in the recurve team with the young Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara to lead the team.

The Indian recurve archers will have their task cut out in pursuit of Paris Olympics quota with the likes of An San, Kim Woo-jin, Marcus d’Almeida, and others expected to be in action.

Bommadevara, in fact, is the only Indian recurve archer to earn a podium at the World Cups this year with a bronze at Antalya, Turkey.

The compound archers, on the other hand, have been in tremendous form this year winning multiple medals at the World Cups.

While Vennam has bagged two gold medals - one each in individual and mixed team event, the young Prathamesh Jawkar had a breakout performance at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in China winning the men’s individual gold.

Verma too has an individual gold from the World Cup Stage 3 in Colombo.

The 16-year-old Aditi Swami, on the other hand, made a record-breaking World Cup debut by breaking the women’s U18 compound qualification world record.

Indian Squad Men’s Recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke Women’s Recurve: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur Men’s Compound: Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale Women’s Compound: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur