The Royal Challengers Bangalore announced Andy Flower as the team’s new head coach on Thursday. This comes after the team failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four years in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

A Zimbabwean national, Flower takes over from Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who were the team’s cricket director and head coach respectively until last season.

The franchise also confirmed the decision not to renew Hesson and Bangar’s contract.

A vastly experienced coach in international and franchise cricket, Flower has won titles at the Pakistan Super League, The Hundred, ILT20, and the T10 league.

He has also won the Ashes – both at home and away – as the coach of the England cricket team and also holds the distinction of being the first Zimbabwean to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

One of the finest batters in the sport, Flower had a successful cricketing career with a batting average of 51.54 and 12 hundreds from 63 Test matches to his name.

We are beyond thrilled to welcome 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 and 𝗧𝟮𝟬 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 winning coach 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 as the 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB Men’s team. 🤩🙌



Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles… pic.twitter.com/WsMYGCkcYT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 4, 2023

“I am really proud to be joining RCB,” Flower said in a statement issued by the Bengaluru-based franchise. “I’m truly honoured to represent a franchise of their size, reputation and standing. RCB have an unrivalled fan following and I can’t wait to fully experience the atmosphere in the Chinnaswamy next season.

“I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf [Du Plessis]. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started,” he added.