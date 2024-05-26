IPL 2024 Final, KKR vs SRH, Live: KKR bowlers provide dream start as SRH openers out for a duck
Live blog of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Live updates
SRH 6/2 in (1.6 overs): WICKET! What a start for KKR. Travis Head is out for a duck too! Vaibhav Arora bowls a delivery on a good length, angling across the left-handed batsman. Despite Head's minimal foot movement, he found himself reaching for the ball leading to an edge. Gurbaz takes a clean catch.
SRH 2/1 (0.5 overs): WICKET! Mitchell Starc knocks over Abhishek Sharma’s stumps. The explosive opener is out for a duck. An absolute peach of a delivery. Angled in, enticed Abhishek to lean forward before sharply veering away, exposing the left-handed batter brushing the outer edge of his off-stump.
Sunrisers openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are out in the middle.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Toss: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The two-time title holders, Kolkata Knight Riders, are set to clash with the 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both teams have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to enhance their trophy cabinets after taking on a pretty dominant journey to the finals in this edition.
Will Hyderabad get their hands on the second trophy or will Kolkata become three-time champions?
