Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Japan live: Harmanpreet Singh and Co eye second win
Live updates of India’s Asian Champions Trophy match against Japan.
Live updates
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: This is some superb first rushing from Raiki Fujushima! Twice he blocks Harmanpreet and at the third time, the injection is not trapped properly and Japan come away with the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: India win the first PC of the match as Taiki Takade is penalised for not being five metres away from an Indian free hit.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: Ooofff. That must hurt like anything! Harmanpreet winds up to play a long pass but ends up whacking the ball against the knee of the onrushing Seren Tanaka. The Japanese player is walked off the pitch. Hopefully, he will be able to walk it off.
Q1, India 0-0 Japan: India get us underway with Gurjant looking to get inside the circle from the right but slips near the goal line and Japan gain possession.
India vs Japan: Japan playing in their deep blue kit with India playing in their white and orange kit. Time for the national anthems now.
India vs Japan, Craig Fulton: It was a good win for us again China. Got the goals, scored from PCs and won the three points.
India vs Japan: The last time these two sides met were in the classification round at the FIH Hockey World Cup earlier this year. On that night, India had came up with an 8-0 win close after their disappointing crossover loss to New Zealand. India are still the better side and you can expect another big win for Craig Fulton’s side tonight.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the Indian men’s hockey team’s Asian Champions Trophy match against Japan.
India began their Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a stylish 7-2 win over China with Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scoring two goals each via penalty corners. The only negative coach Craig Fulton will take is the way India conceded the two goals.
Japan, on the other hand, lost their first game 1-2 against South Korea despite scoring inside the first six minutes.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in blog courtesy Fancode