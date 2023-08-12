England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” Kane said in a club statement.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

“Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career,” Kane said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans.”

He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.