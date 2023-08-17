The Indian men’s and women’s recurve team won a bronze medal each at the ongoing 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Paris on Thursday.

While the men’s team comprising of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tushar Shelke breezed past Spain 6-2 in the bronze medal match, the Indian women’s team staved off a stiff challenge from Mexico to win 5-4.

Earlier in the day, the second seeded Indian men’s team recieved a bye in the first round before defeating Mexio 6-0 in the next round.

The trio of Das, Bommadevara, and Shelke then went past Canada 5-1 before losing to a raging Chinese Taipei 0-6 in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the sixth seeded women’s team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur too lost to Chinese Taipei 0-6 in the semi-finals. They had earlier defeated Japan 6-2 and Italy 5-1 in the pre-quarters and quater-finals respectively after having received a bye for the first round.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bommadevara had finished as the highest ranked Indian in the men’s individual qualification round in the fourth spot with a score of 686. Das finished sixth with 684 while Shelke (664) was placed 53rd.

Meanwhile in the women’s section, Bhajan (662) was the highest ranked Indian in 17th place while Simranjeet (659) and Bhakat (658) finished 21st and 23rd respectively.