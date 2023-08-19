Archery Watch, Archery: Indian women's team win the compound gold at the World Cup Stage 4 in Paris It was a tight contest for the trio of Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who beat Mexico 234-233. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Indian women's compound team celebrate their gold medal match win against Mexico | SonyLIV / Screengrab The tighest win. 💪 🇮🇳🥇First gold for India in Paris.#ArcheryWorldCup #archery pic.twitter.com/9RzwllHrMH— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 19, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian archery Women's compound archery Archery World Cup Paris Archery