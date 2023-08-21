Indian men’s singles players HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the BWF World Championships 2023 on Wednesday with wins of a differing nature. Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy, however, bowed out in the first round of the mixed doubles event.

Playing against world No 57 Kalle Koljonen, ninth seed Prannoy started slowly by trailing 8-3 in the opening game. The Indian shuttler rallied back to take an 11-8 lead.

However, the momentum kept swinging back and forth after the break as Koljonen took the game to Prannoy and brought up three match points at 20-17. Prannoy fought back to level the scores only for Koljonen to bring up match point four more times.

Prannoy held his nerves to seal the first game 24-22. The momentum was firmly with Prannoy in the second game as he secured the second game 21-10 to secure his place in the second round.

Lakshya Sen cruises into the second round with a comfortable 21-12, 21-7 win over Mauritius’ Georges Julien Paulhttps://t.co/ygJLobw3NM pic.twitter.com/tevXHJE3Xq — The Field (@thefield_in) August 21, 2023

In contrast to Prannoy, Sen had a comfortable time against Mauritius’ Georges Julien Paul winning the first game 21-12 before sealing the second game 21-17 and moving into the second round.

In the mixed doubles event, Reddy and Kapoor lost a 59-minute encounter against Scotland’s Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson 21-14, 20-22, 21-18.

Later on Monday, Srikanth Kidambi will face Japan’s 14th seed Kenta Nishimoto in the first round.