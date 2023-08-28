India’s Neeraj Chopra added a javelin world title to his Olympic gold, on Sunday, recording a best throw of 88.17m in Budapest.

The 25-year-old took silver last year but he stamped his mark on the final early on with his winning throw coming in the second round.

Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took silver with a throw of 87.82m with the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch taking the bronze in 86.67m.

The flamboyant Chopra - one of three Indians to reach the final, fell to the ground after his final throw and kissed the surface before charging towards the crowd.

#WorldAthleticsChamps #Budapest2023



NEERAJ CHOPRA IS A WORLD CHAMPION!



The Olympic gold medallist is now the world championships gold medallist too.



The set is complete! 🥇



What a legend.https://t.co/d07F6uM0Tg pic.twitter.com/jE0g6RVRdO — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 27, 2023

World Junior Championships✅

Commonwealth Games✅

Asian Games✅

Olympics✅

Diamond League✅

World Championships✅



Neeraj Chopra has them all in the bag🔥



📸: AFP pic.twitter.com/z9a7Ezx0ZR — The Field (@thefield_in) August 27, 2023

'Tomorrow' is here! The first Indian World Champion is the centre of all attention at the World Athletics Championships in history! Neeraj Chopra! pic.twitter.com/XGp0ODIFDA — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 27, 2023

Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳 🥇

Arshad Nadeem 🇵🇰 🥈

Jakub Vadeljch 🇨🇿 🥉 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 27, 2023

Each time Neeraj wins a big medal I'm reminded of something his late coach Gary, who guided Chopra to the U 20 World Championship medal in 2016, once said.

"He is not like any other javelin thrower you have ever had. I have now watched Indian throwers for 30-40 years now." pic.twitter.com/c4ufQ0qxdD — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) August 27, 2023

Three Indians finish inside top 6 in the men's javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra (88.17) with gold, Kishore Jena (84.77 PB) & DP Manu (84.14) in fifth and sixth positions respectively. Smashing. #WorldAthleticsChampionships#Budapest2023 pic.twitter.com/GydgkFpJbG — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) August 27, 2023

there you go, nice little india - pak 1-2 to boot. pic.twitter.com/ts7cDOaa3h — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) August 27, 2023

See the reaction. This is the new India. The India of our dreams. The India that dares to dream. Wants to be the best. And then becomes the best. What an athlete. Just the 90 meter mark awaits. May be in China. Or next week in Zurich. May be a second Olympic gold next year? Could… pic.twitter.com/1n3q8sF2VQ — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 27, 2023

The most heartwarming moment today was when #NeerajChopra ran to hug Manu & Kishore to celebrate his 🥇



Earlier, Manu was the 1st to celebrate Kishore's PB with a big hug.



And Neeraj cheered along all throughout. Full ❤️ in this 🇮🇳 team#IndianAthletics | #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/ytruciXXBa — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 27, 2023

Top 6 finishes for India at World Athletics Championships in previous 18 editions



3 (Anju BG x 2, Neeraj)



Top 6 finishes for India at #WorldAthleticsChamps 2023



4 (Neeraj, DP, Jena & 4x400m)



Beginning of a new era for Indian athletics #Budapest2023 — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 27, 2023

Run out of any words to describe Neeraj. I’ll stick to one word for now though. GOAT 🐐 — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) August 27, 2023

India's going to wake up on Monday, and they'll see NEERAJ CHOPRA, WORLD CHAMPION.



Olympic champion. World Champion. Champion.



What an unreal athlete this man is. Trend-setting, history-shattering genius of a sportsman. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) August 27, 2023

Congratulations to the New World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Entire nation is proud of you for scripting history by winning first ever gold for Indian athletics in the World Championship.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/UeCanzXgKe — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 27, 2023

With AFP inputs