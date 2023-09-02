

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden stormed into the third round of the US Open men’s doubles draw after a solid 6-3, 6-3 win over Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin on Friday.

The Indo-Australian team, seeded sixth, put on an impressive display in serving as they did not face a single break point on serve. They did however, break their opponents three times during the course of the match.

In the opening set, the duo targeted Kazakh player Golubev who was serving at 3-4. The break gave Bopanna the chance to close out the set, which he did with ease.

The duo then won the last four games of the match to secure the tie.

Golubev was again broken when serving at 3-3 in the second set and Bopanna-Ebden later broke Safiullin when he was serving to stay in the match.

They next take on the all-British team of Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the US Open after Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri suffered defeats in their respective opening men’s doubles matches.

Bopanna is active in both the men’s and mixed doubles draws.