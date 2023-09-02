India’s Avinash Sable, on Saturday, clocked 8:16.27s to finish fifth in men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Following his splendid run, the 28-year-old joined hands with Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar as the third Indian to qualify for the 2023 Diamond League Final, which is slated to be held on September 16-17 in Eugene, USA.

Sable, who climbed four places from ninth to fifth in the final two laps, is placed sixth overall with 11 points after six Diamond League meets of the season. The top 10 athletes booked their place in the final.

#DiamondLeague #XiamenDL



Praveen Chitravel (16.42m) and Abdulla Aboobacker (16.25m) finish fifth and sixth respectively in men's triple jump. pic.twitter.com/0I3EbtXjHk — The Field (@thefield_in) September 2, 2023

The event in Eugene will also mark the first-ever Diamond League final appearance for Sable after having missed out on it last year.

On the other hand, triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker finished fifth and sixth respectively in Xiamen.

While Chitravel registered a best effort of 16.42m, Aboobacker managed 16.25m in the competition.