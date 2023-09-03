India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah flew back home on Sunday due to personal reasons and will miss the team’s group match against Nepal in the Asia Cup, a source told AFP.

Rain looms over the final Group A fixture in Pallekele on Monday, a match which will decide the second team after Pakistan to move into the Super Four Stage of the 50-over tournament.

India’s opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday was abandoned after just one innings due to rain, which is threatening to disrupt more games in the tournament seen as a tune-up to the upcoming World Cup in India.

Even if Monday’s match is washed out India will enter the next stage as they shared points with Pakistan, who thrashed Nepal in the tournament opener.

Bumrah, who has returned to the team after a long injury lay-off and made 16 with the bat in India’s 266 all out, is expected to be back by the next match.