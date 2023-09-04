Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten as India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-hit match to enter the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.
Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method revised target of 145 in 23 overs after a rain interruption, India reached home with 17 balls to spare in Pallekele. Rohit (74*) and Gill (67*) stood strong for the men in blue.
Earlier in the day, Nepal were bowled out for 230 after Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58.
The 50-over tournament is seen as a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but rain has played spoilsport, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.
India’s opening match against Pakistan, who were the first team to move into the next round, was abandoned after just one innings.
In their second outing, India were 17-0 in 2.1 overs when heavy rain forced players out of the ground and the field totally covered.
Ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.
Rohit and Gill came out roaring and hit a string of boundaries to reach their respective half-centuries and race to the target. Rohit smashed five sixes in his 59-ball knock.
Nepal, who are still finding their feet in international cricket having got ODI status in 2018, put up an impressive show after Sheikh’s fifty helped the team to a respectable total.
Nepal lost their way after a strong start by Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel (38) but the middle and lower-order fought back.
Number eight Sompal Kami smashed 48 before the innings ended in 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each.
With inputs from AFP