Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ensured that the rain-interrupted and highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash was one to remember as they both scored unbeaten centuries to lead India to a dominant 356/2 in the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday.
Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) also stitched a record unbeaten partnership of 233 off 194 balls which is the highest partnership for any wicket by a Indian pair against Pakistan in men’s One Day Internationals. It’s also the highest partnership by any Indian pair in the Asia Cup.
India resumed their innings on reserve day on 147 for two with Kohli, on eight, Rahul, on 17.
In the process, Kohli also brought up his milestone of 13,000 ODI runs and his 47th century in the format. Rahul was returning to the Indian side after a four-month injury lay-off after Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm ahead of the match.
Here’s a look at the reactions to the innings: