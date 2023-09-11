Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ensured that the rain-interrupted and highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash was one to remember as they both scored unbeaten centuries to lead India to a dominant 356/2 in the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday.

Kohli (122) and Rahul (111) also stitched a record unbeaten partnership of 233 off 194 balls which is the highest partnership for any wicket by a Indian pair against Pakistan in men’s One Day Internationals. It’s also the highest partnership by any Indian pair in the Asia Cup.

India resumed their innings on reserve day on 147 for two with Kohli, on eight, Rahul, on 17.

In the process, Kohli also brought up his milestone of 13,000 ODI runs and his 47th century in the format. Rahul was returning to the Indian side after a four-month injury lay-off after Shreyas Iyer suffered a back spasm ahead of the match.

THE INDIAN RUN MACHINE KEEPS ROLLING!



47th ODI century for Virat Kohli off just 84 deliveries.



He also brings up 13,000 ODI runs in the process, only the fifth batter ever to reach the mark.



📸: Disney+Hotstarhttps://t.co/vyU1miwRK4 pic.twitter.com/zuZPYd3nf4 — The Field (@thefield_in) September 11, 2023

STUNNING COMEBACK!



Century on return for KL Rahul and he reaches there off as many delivers. Has he stamped his authority in the Indian middle order with this innings?



📸 Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/vyU1miwRK4… pic.twitter.com/cEVOnbxJkY — The Field (@thefield_in) September 11, 2023

Most centuries in Asia Cup (ODIs):



6 : Sanath Jayasuriya

4 : VIRAT KOHLI*

4 : Kumar Sangakkara #INDvPAK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 11, 2023

111 - @klrahul's unbeaten knock of 111 is the highest score by any No.4 batter for India against Pakistan in men's ODIs; it is also Rahul's highest score against the Shaheens and his second-highest score overall in the format. Comeback.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/O3ef5V8Oj0 — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 11, 2023

Behold as the master @imVkohli scales 13K ODI runs and gets a masterful 47th 💯!!#IndvPak #AsiaCup2023 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 11, 2023

This is Virat Kohli for you!



Cricket World’s boss 🔥#PakvInd | #INDvPAK — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) September 11, 2023

All the hard work thru injury rehab is coming in to play for KL Rahul 💯 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2023

Kohli is the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODI cricket by 54 innings. There are levels to this. 🤯 — Manya (@CSKian716) September 11, 2023

KL showing form a real plus for India. Not easy coming after a long layoff that too playing a pressure game vs Pakistan but KL showed his KLass 👏🏽 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/OJZnWsjePT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 11, 2023

233 - @imVkohli and @klrahul's unbeaten stand of 233 is the highest partnership for any wicket by a #TeamIndia pair against Pakistan in men's ODIs; it's also the highest partnership by any India pair in the Asia Cup. Stitched.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5DONPlW0sL — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 11, 2023

Sensational batting from India!

KL Rahul smashes the door with a 💯 on return!

Kohli magical 💯…. All class!@klrahul @imVkohli #INDvPAK #AsiaCup23 — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) September 11, 2023

Something about Pakistan kindles the best in Kohli. This is another special. Now, up to the bowlers. Gripping 2nd half ahead. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2023