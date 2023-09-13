Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international on Wednesday, smashing a blistering 182 as the hosts piled up 368 against New Zealand at The Oval.

But Stokes only recently reversed his ODI retirement ahead of next month’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

His stunning 124-ball innings, including 15 fours and nine sixes, surpassed Jason Roy’s previous England record of 180 against Australia at Melbourne in 2018.

Stokes, whose previous ODI top score was 102 not out, received excellent support in a third-wicket partnership of 199 with Dawid Malan (96).

Test captain Stokes, in the absence of the injured Mitchell Santner, punished New Zealand’s spinners.

He was especially severe on Rachin Ravindra (0-28 in two overs), hoisting the slow left-armer for three big sixes.

Stokes, as the sun came out in south London, went to 150 by slamming occasional off-spinner Glenn Phillips for a six over mid-wicket.

He broke Roy’s record in style with a six off Ben Lister, only to hole out off the paceman two balls later to spark an England collapse from 348-5 to 368 all out.

Highest individual score for England in ODIs

Player Runs Mins Balls 4s 6s SR Team Opposition Ground Match Date Scorecard
BA Stokes 182 185 124 15 9 146.77 England v New Zealand The Oval 13 Sep 2023 ODI # 4643
JJ Roy 180 151 151 16 5 119.20 England v Australia Melbourne 14 Jan 2018 ODI # 3951
AD Hales 171 166 122 22 4 140.16 England v Pakistan Nottingham 30 Aug 2016 ODI # 3773
RA Smith 167* 208 163 17 3 102.45 England v Australia Birmingham 21 May 1993 ODI # 831
JC Buttler 162* 107 70 7 14 231.42 England v Netherlands Amstelveen 17 Jun 2022 ODI # 4413
JJ Roy 162 172 118 13 3 137.28 England v Sri Lanka The Oval 29 Jun 2016 ODI # 3757
DI Gower 158 177 118 18 4 133.89 England v New Zealand Brisbane 15 Jan 1983 ODI # 168
AJ Strauss 158 188 145 18 1 108.96 England v India Bengaluru 27 Feb 2011 ODI # 3110
AJ Strauss 154 201 140 16 5 110.00 England v Bangladesh Birmingham 12 Jul 2010 ODI # 3026
JJ Roy 153 153 121 14 5 126.44 England v Bangladesh Cardiff 08 Jun 2019 ODI # 4153