India’s Mohammed Siraj has re-grabbed the number one position among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after his sensational haul of six for 21 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo.

Siraj, who first grabbed the top position in January this year and was displaced by Josh Hazlewood in March, has surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss the hosts for just 50 runs and enabled India to complete a 10-wicket victory.

On the other hand, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed nine wickets at the Asia Cup, slipped three positions and is now placed ninth in the rankings.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj attained his career best position at 15th, whereas Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur Rahman (up two places to fourth) and Rashid Khan (up three places to fifth) also gained significantly.

The top three positions in the men’s ODI batting rankings continue to remain constant with Pakistan’s Babar Azam leading Indian opener Shubman Gill and South Africa’s Rassie Van der Dussen.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and England’s Dawid Malan are the big movers in the batting charts.

Klaasen’s 174 against Australia in Centurion has lifted him into the top 10 for the first time while Malan is at a career-best 13th position after scoring 277 runs in the three matches he played in the series.