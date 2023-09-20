The Indian men’s volleyball team, on Wednesday, stunned heavyweights South Korea 3-2 to top Pool C and qualify for the knockouts at the 2022 Asian Games.

The men’s and women’s football teams and the women’s cricket team, will look to take inspiration from the volleyball team when they take the field in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Indian rowers will also be in action.

Cricket (women)

India vs Malaysia Quarter-finals - 6:30 am IST

The Indian women’s cricket team will make its Asian Games debut when they take on Malaysia in the quarter-finals. With regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expected to miss the game owing to her two-match ban, will vice-captain Smriti Mandhana get the women in blue to a perfect start at the continental Games?

Football

Indian men vs Bangladesh - 1:30 pm IST

Indian women vs Chinese Taipei - 5 pm IST



While the Indian women’s team will open its 2022 Asian Games campaign against Chinese Taipei, the men’s team, led by Sunil Chhetri will look to bounce back after their 1-5 defeat against hosts China when they take on Bangladesh.

Rowing

Women’s Light-weight Double Sculls Repechage 2 - 6:40 am IST

Men’s Light-weight Double Sculls Repechage 1 - 6:50 am IST

Men’s Double Sculls Repechage 1 - 7:20 am IST

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage 1 - 1 pm IST

Indian rowers will be in action across multiple events on Thursday. All the rowers in action will compete in repechage rounds and will eye a spot in Final A/B.

September 21 - Indian schedule for 2022 Asian Games

Any changes in the scheduled will be duly updated.

Screenshot courtsey 2022 Asian Games website.