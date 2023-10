India enjoyed its most successful Asian Games campaign after winning 107 medals in Hangzhou. With 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals, India finished fourth in the overall standings, their best-ever finish at the continental event since the third-placed finish at the 1962 Jakarta edition.

India enjoyed a fruitful final day on Saturday, as they won 12 medals to take their overall medal tally past 100 for the first time in their history.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history when they won India’s first gold medal in badminton – across events – after winning the men’s doubles title on Saturday. The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams also regained their gold medals while the men’s cricket team took home gold on their Asian Games debut.

India won medals across 22 sports with archery, athletics and shooting netting India the most number of medals.

Neeraj Chopra defended his title in the men’s javelin throw as the Indian athletics contingent won 29 medals including six gold medals. The shooting contingent had its best-ever showing at the Asiad winning 22 medals.

There were also gold medals in archery, after Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won the women’s and men’s individual compound archery events respectively. In the process, Vennam and Deotale completed a hat-trick of gold medals and also ensured India won gold medals in every compound archery event in Hangzhou and also become the first country to win all compound archery titles in a single edition.

5 2 2 9 Athletics 6 14 9 29 Badminton 1 1 1 3 Boxing 0 1 4 5 Bridge 0 1 0 1 Canoeing 0 0 1 1 Chess 0 2 0 2 Cricket 2 0 0 2 Equestrian 1 0 1 2 Golf 0 1 0 1 Hockey 1 0 1 2 Kabaddi 2 0 0 2 Roller Skating 0 0 2 2 Rowing 0 2 3 5 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Sepaktakraw 0 0 1 1 Shooting 7 9 6 22 Squash 2 1 2 5 Table Tennis 0 0 1 1 Tennis 1 1 0 2 Wrestling 0 1 5 6 Wushu 0 1 0 1 Total 28 38 41 107

The Hangzhou Asian Games saw 540 athletes win multiple medals. Of those 540, 34 multi-medallists were Indians. Compound Archers Vennam and Deotale were the most successful Indian athletes as they won gold medals in all three events they had entered. Each of India’s compound archers won a medal in Hangzhou returning with a 100% strike rate.

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Esha Singh won the most number of medals among Indians, four each. Tomar won two golds, one silver and one bronze medals, while Singh clinched one gold and three silver medals.

The Indian shooting contingent had the most multi-medallists with 10 while India’s track and field contingent finished with seven.

India’s multi-medallists in Hangzhou Athlete Event Medals Jyothi Surekha Vennam Archery Three gold Ojas Pravin Deotale Archery Three gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting Two gold, one silver, one bronze Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Squash Two gold Esha Singh Shooting One gold, three silver Parul Chaudhary Athletics - Track events One gold, one silver Saurav Ghosal Squash One gold, one silver Palak Gulia Shooting One gold, one silver Rajesh Ramesh Athletics - Track events One gold, one silver Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Badminton One gold, one silver Avinash Sable Athletics - Track events One gold, one silver Sift Kaur Samra Shooting One gold, one silver Sarabjot Singh Shooting One gold, one silver Chirag Shetty Badminton One gold, one silver Muhammed Ajmal Athletics - Track events One gold, one silver Abhishek Verma Archery One gold, one silver Anush Agarwalla Equestrian One gold, one bronze Kynan Chenai Shooting One gold, one bronze Dipika Pallikal Squash One gold, one bronze Abhay Singh Squash One gold, one bronze Aditi Gopichand Swami Archery One gold, one bronze Ashi Chouksey Shooting Two silver, one bronze Vithya Ramraj Athletics - Track events Two silver, one bronze Harmilan Bains Athletics - Track events Two silver Divya TS Shooting Two silver Subha Venkatesan Athletics - Track events Two silver Ashish Rowing One silver, one bronze HS Prannoy Badminton One silver, one bronze Punit Kumar Rowing One silver, one bronze Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Shooting One silver, one bronze Ramita Jindal Shooting One silver, one bronze Bheem Singh Rowing One silver, one bronze Jaswinder Singh Rowing One silver, one bronze Anahat Singh Squash Two bronze

Here’s the list of all the 107 medals won by India at the Hangzhou Asian Games

Archery Athlete Event Medal Jyothi Vennam Women’s individual compound archery Gold Ojas Deotale Men’s individual compound archery Gold Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur Women’s team compound archery

Gold Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar Men’s team compound archery Gold Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale Mixed team compound archery Gold Abhishek Verma

Men’s individual compound archery

Silver

Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke Men’s team recurve archery Silver Aditi Swami Women’s individual compound archery Bronze Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur Women’s team recurve archery Bronze

Athletics Athletes Event Medal Neeraj Chopra Men’s javelin throw Gold Annu Rani Women’s javelin throw Gold Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s shot put Gold Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m steeplechase Gold Parul Chaudhary Women’s 5000m Gold Muhammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh Men’s 4x400m relay Gold Kishore Kumar Jena Men’s javelin throw Silver Sreeshankar Murali Men’s long jump Silver Mohammed Afsal Men’s 800m Silver Ajay Kumar Saroj Men’s 1500m Silver Avinash Sable Men’s 5000m Silver Kartik Kumar Men’s 10000m Silver Tejaswin Shankar Men’s decathlon Silver Harmilan Bains Women’s 1500m Silver Harmilan Bains Women’s 800m Silver Jyothi Yarraji Women’s 100m hurdles Silver Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000m steeplechase Silver Ancy Sojan Women’s long jump Silver Vithya Ramraj, Subha Venkatesan, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi Choudhary Women’s 4x400m relay Silver Vithya Ramraj, Subha Venkatesan, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammad Ajmal Mixed 4x400m relay Silver Jinson Johnson Men’s 1500m Bronze Gulveer Singh Men’s 10000m Bronze Praveen Chithravel Men’s triple jump Bronze Vithya Ramraj Women’s 400m hurdles Bronze Priti Lamba Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Bronze Seema Punia Women’s discus throw Bronze Kiran Baliyan Women’s shot put Bronze Nandini Agasara Women’s heptathlon Bronze Ram Baboo and Manju Rani Mixed Team 35km race walk Bronze

Badminton Athletes Event Medal Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles Gold Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath, Arjun MR, Dhruv Kapila, Rohan Kapoor, Sai Prateekh

Men’s team Silver HS Prannoy Men’s singles Bronze

Boxing Athletes Event Medal Lovlina Borgohain Women’s 75kg Silver Parveen Hooda Women’s 57kg Bronze Preeti Pawar Women’s 54kg Bronze Nikhat Zareen Women’s 50kg Bronze Narinder Berwal Men’s +92kg Bronze

Bridge Athletes Event Medal Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Men’s team Silver

Canoeing Athletes Event Medal Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam Men’s 1000m Bronze

Chess Athletes Event Medal Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B Women’s team Silver D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Men’s team Silver

Cricket Athletes Event Medal Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry, Anusha Bareddy

Women’s cricket Gold Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripati, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Prabh Simran Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmad Men’s cricket Gold

Equestrian Athletes Event Medal Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajel Team dressage Gold Anush Agarwalla Individual dressage Bronze

Golf Athletes Event Medal Aditi Ashok Women’s individual Silver

Hockey Athletes Event Medal Harmanpreet Singh (c), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh Men’s hockey Gold Savita (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete Women’s hockey Bronze

Kabaddi Athletes Event Medal Akshima Singh, Jyoti,, Pooja Thakur, Pooja Narwal, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat Women’s team Gold Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Surjeet Singh Narwal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde Men’s team Gold

Roller Skating Athletes Event Medal Vikram Ingale, Siddhant Kamble, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anand Kumar Velkumar Men’s 3000m relay speed skating Bronze Aarthy Kasturi, Heeral Sadhu, Karthika Jagadeeshwaran, Sanjana Bathula Women’s 3000m relay speed skating Bronze

Rowing Athletes Event Medal Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish Goliyan, Neeraj Maan, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Dhananjay Pande Men’s Eight Silver Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat Lightweight double sculls Silver Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh Quadruple sculls Bronze Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran Men’s pair Bronze Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish Goliyan Men’s four Bronze

Sailing Athletes Event Medal Neha Thakur Girl's ICLA4 Silver Eabad Ali Men’s RS:X Bronze Vishnu Saravanan Boy’s ICLA7 Bronze

Sepaktakraw Athletes Event Medal Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam, Maipak Devi Ayekpam, Khusbu, Bi Devi Elangbam Women’s Regu Bronze

Shooting Athletes Event Medal Sift Kaur Samra Women’s 50m rifle 3P individual Gold Palak Gulia Women’s 10m air pistol individual Gold Esha Singh, Manu Bhakr, Rhythm Sangwan Women’s 25m pistol team Gold Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Men’s 10m air rifle team Gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran Men’s 50m rifle 3P team Gold Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh Men’s 10m air pistol team Gold Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu Men’s trap team Gold Esha Singh Women’s 10m air pistol individual Silver Esha Singh Women’s 25m pistol individual Silver Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey Women’s 10m air rifle team Silver Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik Women’s 50m rifle 3P team Silver Palak Gulia, Esha Singh, Divya TS Women’s 10m air pistol team Silver Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari Women’s trap team Silver Anantjeet Singh Naruka Men’s skeet Silver Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Men’s 50m rifle 3P individual Silver Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh 10m air pistol mixed team Silver Ramita Jindal Women’s 10m air rifle individual Bronze Ashi Chouksey Women’s 50m 3P rifle individual Bronze Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Men’s 10m air pistol rifle individual Bronze Kynan Chenai Men’s trap Bronze Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Singh and Anish Bhanwala Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team Bronze Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Men’s skeet team Bronze

Squash Athletes Event Medal Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu Mixed team doubles Gold Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinder Pal Sandhu Men’s team Gold Saurav Ghosal Men’s singles Silver Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna Women’s team Bronze Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh Mixed doubles Bronze

Table Tennis Athletes Event Medal Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee Women’s doubles Bronze

Tennis Athlete Event Medal Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale Mixed doubles Gold Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan Men’s doubles Silver

Wrestling Athlete Event Medal Deepak Punia Men’s 86kg freestyle Silver Aman Sehrawat Men’s 57kg freestyle Bronze Antim Panghal Women’s 53kg Bronze Sonam Malik Women’s 62kg Bronze Kiran Bishnoi Women’s 76kg Bronze Sunil Kumar Men’s 87kg Greco-Roman

Bronze