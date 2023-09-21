India at Asian Games 2022, live updates: Women’s cricket team, football team in action
Follow live updates for of Indian athletes from the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.
Live updates
Asian Games, Cricket, India vs Malaysia: It was raining at the Zhejian University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field according to the Sony Sports team but the skies have cleared out. Malaysia won the toss and have elected to field first.
Asian Games, Cricket: Despite lack of game time, Indian women start as favourites to win gold
Following the heartbreak at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian women’s cricket team will start as favourites to take home the gold medal in Hangzhou. Read our preview here.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live blog of the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.
We are still two days away from the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou but many events are already underway.
So far India have had two contrasting results — the Indian men’s football team succumbed to a 5-1 loss against hosts China in the opening game but the Indian men’s volleyball team produced a stunning performance to defeat three-time champions South Korea 3-2.
In action today are the men’s and women’s football teams as well as the women’s cricket team.
While Sunil Chhetri and Co will hope to bounce back against Bangladesh, the women’s team will open their campaign against Chinese Taipei.
Read: Asian Games, Football: India’s return to the event heralded by lack of preparation and mismanagement
Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team is set to feature in the tournament for the first time. They will make their debut in the quarter-final against Malaysia.
Additionally, Indian rowers will be in action across multiple events today. All the rowers in action will compete in repechage rounds and will eye a spot in Final A/B.
Indian sailors including Olympians Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan will also open their campaign in Hangzhou on Thursday.
