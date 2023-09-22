The Indian table tennis teams - both men and women, shone bright on Friday registering impressive victories to open their campaign at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The paddlers will look to carry the momentum forward on Saturday, alongside the sailors, who have been in action on consecutive days.
Saturday will also mark the opening ceremony of the delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Table Tennis
India women v/s Nepal - 7:30 am IST
India men v/s Tajikistan - 9:30 am IST
The Indian table tennis women’s and men’s teams will look to carry forward their early gained momentum against Nepal and Tajikistan respectively.
Sailing
Men’s Skiff 49er - 8:30 am IST
Mixed Dinghy 470 - 8:30 am IST
Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:30 am IST
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 8:34 am IST
Women’s Skiff 49er - 8:40 am IST
Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:40 am IST
Women’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:30 am IST
Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 - 11:30 am IST
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 11:30 am IST
Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:30 am IST
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:34 am IST
Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 - 11:40 am IST
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:40 am IST
The Indian sailors will be in action in the remainder of their respective races. Vishnu Saravan, in men’s dinghy ILCA7, is currently leading the pack in his event after 4 races.
Any changes in the scheduled will be duly updated.
Screenshot courtsey 2022 Asian Games website.