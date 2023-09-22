The Indian table tennis teams - both men and women, shone bright on Friday registering impressive victories to open their campaign at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The paddlers will look to carry the momentum forward on Saturday, alongside the sailors, who have been in action on consecutive days.

Saturday will also mark the opening ceremony of the delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Table Tennis

India women v/s Nepal - 7:30 am IST

India men v/s Tajikistan - 9:30 am IST

The Indian table tennis women’s and men’s teams will look to carry forward their early gained momentum against Nepal and Tajikistan respectively.

Sailing

Men’s Skiff 49er - 8:30 am IST

Mixed Dinghy 470 - 8:30 am IST

Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:30 am IST

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 8:34 am IST

Women’s Skiff 49er - 8:40 am IST

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:40 am IST

Women’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:30 am IST

Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 - 11:30 am IST

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 11:30 am IST

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:30 am IST

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:34 am IST

Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 - 11:40 am IST

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:40 am IST

The Indian sailors will be in action in the remainder of their respective races. Vishnu Saravan, in men’s dinghy ILCA7, is currently leading the pack in his event after 4 races.

September 23 - Indian schedule at Asian Games

Any changes in the scheduled will be duly updated.

Screenshot courtsey 2022 Asian Games website.