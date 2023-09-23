After a rather quiet Saturday where only the men’s and women’s table tennis teams and sailors were in action for India, Sunday will see athletes from the country competing in more than 15 sports at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The women’s cricket team will face off against Bangladesh in the semi-final, whereas multiple rowers will be aiming to win a medal. A host of other athletes, including in sports like esports, hockey, tennis, rugby and others will also open their campaign in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Cricket

India women vs Bangladesh Semi-final – 6:30 am IST

After a washout in the quarter-final against Malaysia, the Indian women’s cricket team will have to get the better of Bangladesh, who had troubled them to the hilt in a recent series, in the semi-final on Sunday.

Esports

EA Sports FC Online Round of 32 – 8 am IST

On what will be the offical debut for Esports at the Asian Games, Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh will be in action in the popular game FIFA, now known as EA Sports FC Online. The duo will further play in either the winner’s or loser’s bracket depending on their result in the first game.

Volleyball

India vs Japan Men’s 1-6 Classification – 12 pm IST

The Indian men’s volleyball team will look to continue their winning run in Hangzhou and will face Japan in their 1-6th place classification round.

Football

India women vs Thailand – 1:30 pm IST

India men vs Myanmar – 5:00 pm IST

Both the Indian men’s and women’s football team will be action in their group stage games. While the women will take the field first against Thailand, the men will face off against Myanmar.

Rowing

Women’s Light-weight Doubles Scull Final B – 6:40 am IST

Men’s Light-weight Doubles Scull Final A – 7:10 am IST

Men’s Doubles Scull Final A – 8:00 am IST

Women’s Four Final A – 8:20 am IST

Men’s Pair Final A – 8:40 am IST

Men’s Eight Final A – 9:00 am IST

The Indian men’s eight team, the women’s four team, men’s doubles scull duo of Parminder Singh and Satnam Singh, men’s pair of Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav will also compete for medals.

Hockey (men’s event)

India vs Uzbekistan – 8:45 am IST

The Indian men’s hockey team will open their Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan.

Table Tennis

India women vs Thailand Round of 16 – 7:30 am IST

India men vs Kazakhstan Round of 16 – 9:30 am IST

Both the Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams will play their first knockout matches on Sunday. They will also play the quarter-finals later in the day, if they win their first match.

Rugby Sevens (Women’s event)

India vs Hong Kong – 10 am IST

India vs Japan – 3:35 pm IST

The Indian women’s Rugby Sevens team will start their campaign in Hangzhou on Sunday. They will first take on Hong Kong in women’s Pool F match before going up against Japan.

Tennis

Men’s Singles Round 2 – 9:30 am IST

Men’s Doubles Round 1 - 3 pm IST (estimated)

Sumit Nagal in men’s singles, and a men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will carry the Indian hopes in tennis.

Swimming

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heat 2 - 8:25 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heat 6 - 9 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat 2 - 9 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat 4 - 9:15 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heat 2 - 9:20 am IST (estimated)

Mathew Tanish George, Anilkumar Shylaja Anand (both freestyle), Patil Utkarsh Santosh, Srihari Natraj (both backstroke) and the women’s 4x100m Freestyle relay team will be in action as Indian swimmers open their campaign.

Boxing

Women’s 50-54kg Preliminaries R16 – 11:45 am IST

Women’s 45-50kg Preliminaries R32 – 4:30 pm IST

Preeti, in women’s 54kg, and Nikhat Zareen (50kg) will take to the boxing ring on Sunday. Reigning world champion Zareen, in particular, has a tough battle ahead of her as she takes on world championship runner-up Nguyen Thi Tam.

Chess

Men’s Individual Round 1 – 12:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 1 – 12:30 pm IST

Men’s Individual Round 2 – 2:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 2 – 2:30 pm IST

All four of GM Vidit Gujrathi, GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM Koneru Humpy, and GM Harika Dronavalli will play two rounds of their individual events.

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification - 6 am IST

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final - 9:15 am IST

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification Phase 1 - 6:30 am IST

Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita will take to the shooting range in women’s 10m air rifle qualification round. They will also be in action in the final, if they make it to the top eight. The trio may also be awarded a medal in the women’s team event, if their combined qualification scores put them amongst the top three countries.

On the other hand, Adarsh Singh and Anish will be in action in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1.

Sailing

Men’s Kite IKA Formula Kite – 8:30 am IST

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – 8:30 am IST

Mixed Dinghy 470 – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Kite IKA Formula Kite – 8:34 am IST

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:40 am IST

Women’s Skiff 49er – 11:30 am IST

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:30 am IST

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil – 11:30 am IST

Men’s Skiff 49er – 11:40 am IST

Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:40 am IST

All the Indian sailors will look to continue their good form in Hangzhou.

Fencing

Men’s Individual Foil Round of Pool 3 – 6:30 am IST

Men’s Individual Foil Round of Pool 5 – 6:30 am IST

Women’s Epee Individual Round of Pool 2 – 10 am IST

Women’s Epee Individual Round of Pool 5 – 10 am IST

While Dev and Bibish Kathiresan will be in contention in men’s individual foil, Tanishka Khatri and Ena Arora will take field in women’s individual epee.

Wushu

Men’s Changquan Final – 6:30 am IST

Women’s Tajiquan Final – 7:45 am IST

Women’s Taijijian Final – 12:00 pm IST

Indian wushu stars will open their campaign on Sunday in Hangzhou.

September 24 - Indian schedule at Asian Games

Any changes in the scheduled will be duly updated.

