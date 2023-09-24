Indian rowers got the country’s medal rush started in Hangzhou on Sunday morning claiming three medals at the 2022 Asian Games. While the men’s light-weight double sculls and men’s eight team won a silver each, the men’s pair of Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav took home the bronze medal.

The men’s light-weight double sculls duo of Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh opened India’s medal tally in the sport with a silver medal. They clocked 6:28.18s to finish five seconds behind hosts China’s Fan Junjie and Sun Man.

Jat and Singh, who had finished 11th at the Tokyo Olympics, kept the Chinese team under pressure for a major portion of the race before Junjie and Man opened up a big lead with less than 500m to go.

Later the men’s eight team comprising of Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and Pande Dhananjay Uttam finished second. They clocked 5:43.01s to win the silver medal.

The Indian octet was placed third at the half-way mark, but then bounced back to win the silver medal in the final 1000m.

On the other hand, the men’s pair of Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav clinched the bronze medal with a timing of 6:50.41s behind the pairs from Hong Kong and Uzbekistan.