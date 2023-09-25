India at Asian Games 2022, Sept 25, live updates: Rowers, shooters look to add to medal tally
Live updates from Day 2 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Shooting, men’s 10m air rifle qualifiers: Rudrankksh Patil starts off with 104.8 after his first series in the qualification round, as does Divyansh Singh Panwar. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar trails with 104.1.
Rowing: Balraj Panwar is in the men’s single sculls final first. The team of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish will be in action in the men’s four rowing final. Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh will then fight for a medal in the men’s quadruple sculls final. India’s rowing action for the day will end with the women’s eight team competing in the final.
Shooting: The first phase of qualification in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol shooting ended yesterday with Anish the highest ranked Indian with a score of 292. Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh are 12th and 16th respectively. China look favourites to win the team gold from here while India, Vietnam and South Korea are battling it out for the remaining podium places.
Meanwhile, in the men’s 10m air rifle event, Divyansh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil will be in action in the individual qualification and the team event which will run simultaneously.
Asian Games: Indians are in contention in eight medal events today starting with the men’s 25m rapid pistol shooting team and men’s 10m air rifle team event. We’ll move over from the shooting range to rowing where Indians are in four finals. All of these events will be done before 9am IST. At 11.30am, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India will take on Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
More medals to be won on Monday as India opened their medal tally in fine fashion with two medals in shooting and three in rowing. It was joy and sadness in football as the men’s team qualified for the Round of 16 while the women ended their campaign in the group stage. Table tennis saw both the men’s and women’s teams exit in the quarter-final and Round of 16 stages respectively.
Today is a new day and a chance for India to add to the gold medal field in their overall medal tally.
Shooting will kickstart the day as India will compete in the 10m air rifle men’s team and individual event along with the 25m men’s rapid fire pistol team event.
Balraj Panwar and other Indian rowers will be competing in four medal finals beginning from 7am IST.
And finally, the Indian women’s cricket team will be buoyed by the return of Harmanpreet Kaur when they take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, starting at 11.30am IST.
Aside from these events, India will also be competing in women’s volleyball, wushu, boxing, swimming, sailing and much more!
