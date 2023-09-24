Following a rather successful opening day, where they bagged four medals – three silver and a bronze, the Indian athletes would look to continue the medal rush in at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
All eyes will be on the women’s cricket team as they take on Sri Lanka for the gold medal, whereas medals would also be available in sports like shooting, rowing and more.
Shooting
Men’s 10m air rifle Qualification – 6:30 am IST
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol Qualification Phase 2 – 6:30 am IST
Divyansh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil will be in action in men’s 10m air rifle, while Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Adarsh Singh will continue from where they left off in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol on Sunday. They might also compete in the final, if they make it to the top six.
Gymnastics
Women’s Qualification and Team Final – 7:30 am IST
Pranati Nayak, India’s lone gymnast in Hangzhou, will open her campaign.
Cricket
India women vs Sri Lanka, Final – 11:30 am IST
The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. India will regain the services of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has served her two match ban.
Handball
India women vs Japan, Women’s Preliminary Group B – 11:30 am IST
The Indian women’s handball team will open their campaign against Japan in a Pool B clashs.
Rowing
Men’s single sculls Final A – 7:00 am IST
Men’s Four Final A – 7:40 am IST
Men’s quadruple sculls Final A – 8:30 am IST
Women’s Eight Final A – 8:50 am IST
Balraj Panwar in men’s single sculls, the men’s four team, men’s quadruple sculls team, and women’s eight team will all look to continue India’s medal rush in rowing.
Swimming
Men’s 50m backstroke Heat 4 – 7:35 am IST (estimated)
Women’s 50m backstroke Heat 3 – 7:45 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 50m freestyle Heat 5 – 8:00 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 50m freestyle Heat 6 – 8:03 am IST (estimated)
Women’s 200m freestyle Heat 1 – 8:06 am IST
Men’s 100m breaststroke Heat 3 – 8:30 am IST (estimated)
Women’s 200m ndividual Medley Heat 2 – 8:45 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay Heat 2 – 9:05 am IST (estimated)
Rugby Sevens
India women vs Singapore – 8:20 am IST
After two losses on Sunday, the Indian women’s rugby sevens team will took to turn things around when they take on Singapore.
Basketball 3x3
India women vs Uzbekistan – 11:20 am IST
India men vs Malaysia – 12:10 pm IST
The Indian 3x3 basketball teams will be in action for the first time in Hangzhou. While the women will take on Uzbekistan, the men will face off against Malaysia.
Boxing
Women’s 66kg Preliminaries R16 – 4:45 pm IST
Men’s 51kg Preliminaries R32 – 5:15 pm IST
Men’s 71kg Preliminaries R32 – 7 pm IST
Arundati Choudhary, Deepak Bhoria, and Nishant Dev will all look to continue India’s winning run in boxing started by Preeti and Nikhat Zareen.
Chess
Men’s Individual Round 3 – 12:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 3 – 12:30 pm IST
Men’s Individual Round 4 – 2:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 4 – 2:30 pm IST
Grandmasters Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Ergiasi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will all continue their individual campaigns.
Judo
Women’s -70kg Round of 16 – 9 am IST (estimated)
Garima Choudhary, in women’s -70kg, will kickstart India’s Judo campaign in Hangzhou.
Tennis
Men’s Doubles Round 2 - 12 pm IST (estimated)
Women’s Singles Round 2 - 7:30 am IST
Women’s Doubles Round 1 - 12 pm IST (estimated)
Men’s Singles Round 2 - 7:30 am IST
Mixed Doubles Round 2 - 4 pm IST (estimated)
Mixed Doubles Round 2 - 12 pm IST (estimated)
Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale in women’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan in men’s singles, men’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, women’s doubles duo of Bhosale and Karman Thandi, and mixed doubles pairs will be in action for India on Monday in tennis.
Sailing
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 8:30 am IST
Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 - 8:30 am IST
Men’s Skiff 49er - 8:30 am IST
Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 8:30 am IST
Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 - 8:40 am IST
Women’s Skiff 49er - 8:40 am IST
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 8:40 am IST
Women’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:30 am IST
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 11:30 am IST
Mixed Dinghy 470 - 11:30 am IST
Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 11:30 am IST
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:34 am IST
Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 11:40 am IST
The sailors will compete in their remaining races in Hangzhou.
Wushu
Women’s Changquan Final – 6:30 am IST
Women’s 60kg Quarter-final – 5 pm IST
Men’s 60kg 1/8 Final – After 5 pm IST
Men’s 65kg 1/8 Final – After 5pm IST
Wangsu Nyeman will be in action in women’s Changquan Final for India, before Roshibina Naorem, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh and Vikrant Baliyan all start their campaign on Monday.