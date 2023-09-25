Following a successful Monday where they clinched a total of six medals, including two gold, the Indian contingent in Hangzhou will look to keep the medals flowing.

Some of the major medal contenders for India on Tuesday include rifle shooters and sailors.

Shooting

Men’s Skeet Qualification Phase 1 – 6:30 am IST

Women’s Skeet Qualification Stage 1 – 6:30 am IST

25m Women’s Pistol Qualification Precision – 6:30 am IST

10m Mixed Air Rifle Qualification – 6:30 am IST

The Indian shotgun shooters will open their campaign in Hangzhou on Tuesday with the men’s and women’s skeet athletes in action. Besides, the women’s 25m pistol contingent and the 10m mixed air rifle teams will also compete.

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4 – 6:30 am IST

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi will kickstart her fencing campaign in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Esports

Street Fighter V Round of 32 – 7:20 am IST

Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas will take centre stage for India in the game Street Fighter V.

Squash

India men vs Singapore – 7:30 am IST

India women vs Pakistan – 7:30 am IST

India men v/s Qatar – 4:30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s squash teams will be in action simultaneously against Singapore and Pakistan respectively. The men’s team will also take on Qatar later in the day.

Swimming

Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4 - 7:40 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2 – 8:12 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heat 1 – 9:05 am IST

Shivangi Sarma in Freestyle, Palak Joshi in backstroke, and the men’s 4x100m medley relay team will compete for India in swimming on Tuesday.

Boxing

Men’s 57kg Preliminaries R32 – 12:30 pm IST Sachin

Men’s +92kg Preliminaries R16 – 6:15 pm IST Narender

Sachin in men’s 57kg and Narender in +92kg will be the only two boxers competing for India on Tuesday.

Wushu

Men’s 70kg Quarterfinal – After 5pm IST

Wushu Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal - After 5pm IST

Suraj Yadav (70kg) and Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (60kg) will look to follow the footsteps of Naorem Roshibina Devi and assure India of more medals in Wushu.

Chess

Men’s Individual Round 5 - 12:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 5 – 12:30 pm IST

Men’s Individual Round 6 – 2:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 6 – 2:30 pm IST

Men’s Individual Round 7 – 4:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 7 – 4:30 pm IST

The quartet of Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will continue their individual rounds.

Cycling

Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying – 7:30 am IST

Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying – 7:51 am IST

Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying – 9:06 am IST

The Indian cyclists will open their campaign in three different events on Tuesday. They would advance further in the competition depending on their performances in the qualification round.

Equestrian

Dressage Team and Individual – 5:30 am IST

The Indian team of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Chheda Hriday, and Anush Agarwalla will be the first Indians in action on Tuesday.

Hockey

India men vs Singapore – 6:30 am IST

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue their rampaging run against Singapore after a 16-0 victory against Uzbekistan earlier in the competition.

Volleyball

India men vs Pakistan 5th-6th Classification - 4 pm IST

Following a loss against heavyweights Japan, the Indian men’s team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan for the fifth place in volleyball.

Judo

Women’s -78kg Elimination R16 - After 7:30 am IST

Women’s +78kg Elimination R16 - After 7:30 am IST

Men’s -100kg Elimination R16 - After 7:30 am IST

Three Indian judokas - Maibam Indubala Devi (-78kg), Tulika Maan (+78kg), and Avtar Singh (-100kg) will start their campaign.

Tennis

Mixed Doubles Round 2 - 1 pm IST

Men’s Singles Round 3 - After 9:30 am IST

Women’s Singles Round 3 - 7:30 am IST

Men’s Singles Round 3 - After 7:30 am IST

Women’s Doubles Round 2 - 10 am IST

Women’s Singles Round 3 - 9 am IST

Women’s Doubles Round 2 - After 10:30 am ISt

The Indian tennis players will continue their campaign from where they had left off on Monday.

Sailing

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 8:30 am IST

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 8:30 am IST

Mixed Dinghy 470 - 8:30 am IST

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:30 am IST

Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:30 am IST

Women’s Single Dinghy - 11:30 am IST

Women’s Skiff 49er - 11:30 am IST

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:30 am IST

Men’s Dinghy ILCA7- 11:40 am IST

Men’s Skiff 49er - 11:40 am IST

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:40 am IST

Multiple Indian sailors will look to earn a place on the podium on Tuesday.