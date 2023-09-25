Following a successful Monday where they clinched a total of six medals, including two gold, the Indian contingent in Hangzhou will look to keep the medals flowing.
Some of the major medal contenders for India on Tuesday include rifle shooters and sailors.
Shooting
Men’s Skeet Qualification Phase 1 – 6:30 am IST
Women’s Skeet Qualification Stage 1 – 6:30 am IST
25m Women’s Pistol Qualification Precision – 6:30 am IST
10m Mixed Air Rifle Qualification – 6:30 am IST
The Indian shotgun shooters will open their campaign in Hangzhou on Tuesday with the men’s and women’s skeet athletes in action. Besides, the women’s 25m pistol contingent and the 10m mixed air rifle teams will also compete.
Fencing
Women’s Sabre Individual Round of Pool 4 – 6:30 am IST
The 2020 Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi will kickstart her fencing campaign in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Esports
Street Fighter V Round of 32 – 7:20 am IST
Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas will take centre stage for India in the game Street Fighter V.
Squash
India men vs Singapore – 7:30 am IST
India women vs Pakistan – 7:30 am IST
India men v/s Qatar – 4:30 pm IST
The Indian men’s and women’s squash teams will be in action simultaneously against Singapore and Pakistan respectively. The men’s team will also take on Qatar later in the day.
Swimming
Women’s 100m Freestyle Heat 4 - 7:40 am IST (estimated)
Women’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2 – 8:12 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heat 1 – 9:05 am IST
Shivangi Sarma in Freestyle, Palak Joshi in backstroke, and the men’s 4x100m medley relay team will compete for India in swimming on Tuesday.
Boxing
Men’s 57kg Preliminaries R32 – 12:30 pm IST Sachin
Men’s +92kg Preliminaries R16 – 6:15 pm IST Narender
Sachin in men’s 57kg and Narender in +92kg will be the only two boxers competing for India on Tuesday.
Wushu
Men’s 70kg Quarterfinal – After 5pm IST
Wushu Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal - After 5pm IST
Suraj Yadav (70kg) and Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (60kg) will look to follow the footsteps of Naorem Roshibina Devi and assure India of more medals in Wushu.
Chess
Men’s Individual Round 5 - 12:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 5 – 12:30 pm IST
Men’s Individual Round 6 – 2:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 6 – 2:30 pm IST
Men’s Individual Round 7 – 4:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 7 – 4:30 pm IST
The quartet of Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will continue their individual rounds.
Cycling
Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying – 7:30 am IST
Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying – 7:51 am IST
Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying – 9:06 am IST
The Indian cyclists will open their campaign in three different events on Tuesday. They would advance further in the competition depending on their performances in the qualification round.
Equestrian
Dressage Team and Individual – 5:30 am IST
The Indian team of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Chheda Hriday, and Anush Agarwalla will be the first Indians in action on Tuesday.
Hockey
India men vs Singapore – 6:30 am IST
The Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue their rampaging run against Singapore after a 16-0 victory against Uzbekistan earlier in the competition.
Volleyball
India men vs Pakistan 5th-6th Classification - 4 pm IST
Following a loss against heavyweights Japan, the Indian men’s team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan for the fifth place in volleyball.
Judo
Women’s -78kg Elimination R16 - After 7:30 am IST
Women’s +78kg Elimination R16 - After 7:30 am IST
Men’s -100kg Elimination R16 - After 7:30 am IST
Three Indian judokas - Maibam Indubala Devi (-78kg), Tulika Maan (+78kg), and Avtar Singh (-100kg) will start their campaign.
Tennis
Mixed Doubles Round 2 - 1 pm IST
Men’s Singles Round 3 - After 9:30 am IST
Women’s Singles Round 3 - 7:30 am IST
Men’s Singles Round 3 - After 7:30 am IST
Women’s Doubles Round 2 - 10 am IST
Women’s Singles Round 3 - 9 am IST
Women’s Doubles Round 2 - After 10:30 am ISt
The Indian tennis players will continue their campaign from where they had left off on Monday.
Sailing
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 8:30 am IST
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 8:30 am IST
Mixed Dinghy 470 - 8:30 am IST
Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:30 am IST
Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 8:30 am IST
Women’s Single Dinghy - 11:30 am IST
Women’s Skiff 49er - 11:30 am IST
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:30 am IST
Men’s Dinghy ILCA7- 11:40 am IST
Men’s Skiff 49er - 11:40 am IST
Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 11:40 am IST
Multiple Indian sailors will look to earn a place on the podium on Tuesday.