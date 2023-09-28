After a rather quiet Thursday, where they bagged only three medals, the Indian contingent in Hangzhou will aim to pocket more medals as they enter into the sixth day of the 2022 Asian Games.

Medals will be available in sports like shooting, squash, tennis and even athletics - India’s most successful sport in the Asian Games, on Friday.

Athletics

Men’s 20km Racewalk Final – 4.30am IST

Women’s 20km Racewalk Final – 4.40am IST

Women’s 400m Round 1 Heat 1 – 4.30pm IST

Women’s 400m Round 1 Heat 3 – 4.46pm IST

Women’s Hammer Throw Final – 4.40pm IST

Men’s 400m Round 1 Heat 1 – 4.55pm IST

Men’s 400m Round 1 Heat 2 – 5.03pm IST

Women’s Shotput Final – 6.15pm IST

The Indian track and field athletes will be in action for the first time in Hangzhou on Friday. The racewalkers will be the first to fight for medals, followed by Rachana Kumari and Tanya Chaudhary in women’s hammer throw, Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur in women’s shot-put.

Shooting

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification – 6.30am IST

Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – 6.30am IST

The Indian shooters will look to continue their medal winning run at Hangzhou, with men’s 50m rifle 3 positions and women’s 10m air pistol offering medals on Friday.

Golf

Women’s Individual Round 2 – 4.00am IST

Men’s Individual Round 2 – 4.00am IST

The Indian golfers will look to continue from where they left off on the opening day.

Esports

DOTA 2 - India vs Kyrgyzstan – 11.30am IST

DOTA 2 - India vs Philippines – 12.30pm IST

The Indian DOTA 2 team will take on Kyrgyzstan and Philippines in group stage matches.

Handball

India women vs China – 5.30pm IST

After having played out a draw against Hong Kong, the Indian women’s handball team will face a stiff challenge against hosts China on Friday.

Swimming

Women’s 50m Butterfly Heat 2 – 7.33am IST (estimated)

Women’s 800m Freestyle Slow Heat 2 – 8.04am IST

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 1 – 8.18am IST

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 3 – 8.30am IST (estimated)

Men’s 400m Freestyle Heat 4 – 8.53am IST (estimated)

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2 – 9.03am IST (estimated)

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 3 – 9.07am IST (estimated)

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heat 1 - 9.13am IST

The Indian swimmers will look to continue their national record breaking spree in the pool.

Table Tennis

Women’s Singles R16 – 8.15am IST

Men’s Doubles R16 – 9.00am IST

Men’s Doubles R16 – 9.35am IST

Women’s Doubles R16 – 1.30pm IST

Women’s Doubles R16 – 2.05pm IST

The Indian paddlers will compete in their respective Round of 16 matches on Friday.

Boxing

Women’s 57kg Preliminaries R16 – 12.00pm IST

Men’s 80kg Preliminaries R16 – 1.45pm IST

Women’s 50kg Quarter-Final – 4.45pm IST

While Parveen (women’s 57kg) and Lakshya Chahar (men’s 80kg) will play their Round of 16 bouts, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will look to secure a medal by qualifying for the women’s 50kg semi-finals.

Cycling

Men’s Keirin First Round Heat 2 – 12.06pm IST David Beckham

Men’s Keirin First Round Heat 3 – 12.12pm IST Esow Alban

Men’s Madison Final – 4.14pm IST

David Beckham, who finished eighth in sprint, and Esow Alban will compete in the Keirin heats, whereas Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon will team up for Men’s Madison Final.

Hockey

India women vs Malaysia – 4.00pm IST

The Indian women’s hockey team will take on Malaysia after having registered a comfortable victory over Singapore in the opening match.

3x3 Basketball

India men vs China – 5.20pm IST

The Indian men’s 3x3 basketball team will face off against hosts China.

Badminton

India women vs Thailand Quarter-Final – 6.30am IST

India men vs Nepal Team Quarter-Final – 2.30pm IST

The Indian women’s team, who registered a win against Mongolia in R16, will take on Thailand, whereas the men’s team will open their campaign against Nepal in the quarter-final after having received a bye in the R16.

Basketball

India women vs Mongolia – 5.30pm IST

The Indian women’s basketball team will look to extend their winning run after having registered a win in their opening match.

Bridge

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-9 – 6.30am IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-9 – 6.30am IST

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-10 – 11:.00am IST

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-6 – 11.00am IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-10 – 11.00am IST

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-11 – 1.30pm IST

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-7 – 1.30pm IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-11 – 1.30pm IST

The Indian Bridge stars will look to carry on their campaign from where they had left off on Thursday.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 1 – 12.30pm IST

Women’s Team Round 1 – 12.30pm IST

After having missed out on the individual medals, the Indian chess stars will compete as a team in men’s and women’s event from Friday.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Final – 7.30am IST

Mixed Doubles Semi-Final – 9.30am IST

The men’s doubles duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will fight for gold, while the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will look to reach the final.

Squash

Women’s Team Semi-final – 8.30am or 11.30am IST

Men’s Team Semi-final – 1.30pm or 4.30pm IST