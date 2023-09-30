India at Asian Games 2022, Sept 30, live blog: Long jumpers, shooters, hurdlers reach final
Live updates of Day 7 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Athletics, men’s long jump: Jeswin Aldrin makes it to the final as one of the 12 best performers with a best of 7.67m.
Athletics, men’s 1500m heats: The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships champion Ajay Kumar Saroj finishes second in his heat with a time of 3:51.93 to qualify for the final. Saroj was fourth coming into the final bend and then switched on the afterburners to climb to second going into the final 50m. He could have taken the top spot but was happy just to coast to the finish line.
Rollerskating, Women’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race: India’s Aarty Kasturi clocks 17:41.159s to pocket 3 points .
Shooting, Mixed 10m Air Pistol: Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS top the qualification round with a score of 577. They will take on China’s Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin, who shot 576, in the gold medal match.
Athletics, men’s long jump: One and done for Sreeshankar Murali! The Indian posts a mark of 7.97m to go past the automatic qualification mark of 7.90m and book his spot in the final! Jeswin Aldrin, meanwhile, posts foul jumps with both his attempts so far.
Shooting, Mixed 10m Air Pistol: The Indian pair climbs to the top of the standings after the second series. Sarabjot shoots 96, whereas Divya improves to 98.
Athletics, women’s 100m hurdles heats: India’s Jyothi Yarraji finishes second in heat 1 with a time of 13.03s to book an automatic qualification berth in the final. Nithya Ramaraj, in the quicker of the two heats, comes in fifth with a time of 13.30s. However, she joins Yarraji in the final by virtue of being one of the two fastest finishers outside the automatic qualifiers.
Athletics, women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 2: India’s defending champion Swapna Barman clocks her personal best time of 13.88s to finish second in her heats while Nandini Agasara finishes fourth with a time of 14.01s.
Equestrian, Eventing Dressage Individual and Team: India’s Vikas Kumar astride Noreway Harry is placed seventh with 32.40 penalty points.
Golf, Women’s Indiviudal and Team Round: Aditi Ashok is in the sole lead at the moment. Pranavi Urs is tied 13, while Avani Prashanth is T17.
Asian Games: Another busy, busy morning for the Indian contingent. The women’s golf event is underway while we wait for action at the shooting range, roller skating rink and track and field to get underway.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
On Friday, India added 8 medals to the tally to take India to the fourth spot with 33 medals in the medal tally. Indian shooters continued their dominant show at the continental games as Palak won gold in the individual event while Esha Singh and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in their individual events. In boxing, Nikhat Zareen qualified for the 50kg women’s semi-final, with a medal assured and securing a Paris 2024 Olympic quota in the process.
Meanwhile, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni lost in the men’s doubles final to win silver. Later in the day, the Indian women’s hockey team registered a dominant 6-0 win against Malaysia as Kiran Baliyan ended the day for India with a bronze in women’s shotput.
Read: India at Asian Games, Sept 29, as it happened: Shooters add five to tally; medals in squash, tennis
Today, the Saurav Ghosal-led Indian men’s squash team will hope to beat Pakistan in the final. In tennis, the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale take will on Chinese Taipei’s Huang Tsung-hao and Liang En-shuo to win the gold. In badminton, the Indian men’s team will take on South Korea for a spot in the gold medal match.
Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS will hope to keep the show in shooting going in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Athletics action will continue with long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali in action, as will the likes of heptathlon defending champion Swapna Barman and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.
Weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will begin their campaigns. Five Indian boxers including Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action.
