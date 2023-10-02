India at Asian Games, Oct 2, live blog: Roller skaters win bronze; Athletics stars in action
Live updates of Day 9 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Key updates:
Roller skating – The Indian team of Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Arathy Kasturi Raj win bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay.
Roller skating – Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikrant Ingale win bronze in the men’s 3000m relay.
Live updates
Sepaktakraw, Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B: The Indian men get their first points in the group with a 21-7, 21-15 win over Singapore.
Decathlon, Shotput: A season best 13.39m from Tejaswin Shankar puts him at fifth best in the event. He gets 691 points. The newly turned decathlete is placed fifth after three events. He’ll look to gain some places when he competes in his pet event - high jump, later today.
Athletics, Women’s 400m Hurdles: A run of dreams for Vithya Ramraj as she equals PT Usha’s longstanding, 39-year-old national record. Ramraj clocked 55.42s to win Heat 1 and qualify for the final. This comes just weeks after she clocked 55.43s at the IGP 5. On the other hand, Sinchal Kaveram Theetharamada clocked 58.62s to finish sixth in Heat 2. She does not advance further in the competition.
Kurash: Jyoti Tokas loses 0-3 to Iran’s Melika Omid Vandchaly in the women’s -87kg Quarter-final Bout 2. In the men’s -90kg Quarter-final Bout 3, Yash Chauhan loses 0-10 to Sadegh Azarang, also from Iran.
Canoe Sprint, Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final: The duo of Megha Pradeep and Shivani Verma finished ninth with a timing of 2:17.614.
Canoe Sprint, Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final: Niraj Verma finished seventh with a timing of 4:36.314.
Athletics, Men’s 400m Hurdles: Santosh Tamilarasan finishes second in Heat 1 with 49.28, while Yashas Palaksha finishes second in Heat 3 at 49.61s. Both of them earn the automatic qualification spot in the final.
Archery, Men’s Team Compound: The Indian trio of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar move into quarter-finals with a 235-219 win over the team from Singapore.
Athletics, Men’s High Jump: India’s Sarvesh Kushare and Jesse Sandesh both register a jump of 2.10m in the qualification round and make it through to the final. The automatic qualification mark for the event stood way higher at 2.26m, but none of the athletes breached it.
Decathlon, Long Jump: Tejaswin Shankar emerges as the best athlete with a 7.37m leap. He pockets a massive 903 points from the event.
Roller Skating, Men’s 3000m Relay: Minutes after the women’s team win bronze, the men’s team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikrant Ingale follow the suit. They clock 4:10.128s to finish behind Chinese Tapiei and South Korea.
Athletics, Men’s 800m: Krishan Kumar finishes second in Heat 3, clocking 1:49.45s. He joins Mohammed Afsal in the final.
Roller Skating, Women’s 3000m Relay Final: The Indian team of Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Arathy Kasturi Raj bring home the bronze medal. They clock 4:34.861s to finish behind Chinese Tapei and South Korea. This is India’s first roller sports medal in Hangzhou.
Archery, Mixed Compound Team: A near perfect start for Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale. The duo shoots 159/160 in the opening round to cruise past UAE. They win 159-151 and advance to the quarter-finals.
Archery, Mixed Recurve Team: Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat start with a come-from-behind-win to register a 6-2 win over Malaysia. The Indian pair moves into quarter-finals.
Athletics, Decathlon 100m: Tejaswin Shankar starts off extremly well in Hangzhou. He shaves off almost 0.18s from his personal best to clock 11.12s and finish fourth. He pockets 834 points in the race.
Athletics, Decathlon: The recently turned decathlete Tejaswin Shankar opens his campaign with the 100m sprint. He is the slowest recorded athlete of the eight with a personal best of 11.03s.
Archery, Mixed Team: Anikta Bhakat and Atanu Das in mixed recurve, and Jyothi Vennam/Ojas Deotale in mixed compound take on Malaysia and UAE to get the day going for India in Hangzhou.
At the start of Day 9, India remain in fourth place in the overall medals table. The contingent has so far earned 53 medals – 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
At the close of play on an eventful Sunday, the Indian contingent won 52 medals across competitions. That tally included 13 gold medals, 20 silver and 19 bronze. It kept India fourth in the overall leaderboard behind China, Japan and South Korea.
On Monday, individual and team elimination rounds in recurve and compound archery begin as does kabaddi.
The contingent will be expected to grab more medals as athletics continues. Nine medals were won on Sunday and more will be up for grabs with Parul Chaudhary featuring in women’s 3000m steeplechase final, Shaili Singh in the women’s long jump final and Amlan Borgohain in the men’s 200m final.
Tejaswin Shankar will also participate in three of his decathlon events.
Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team will be looking to remain on top of Group A in their final group game against Bangladesh.
In squash, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will begin in their individual campaigns.
