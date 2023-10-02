More gains were made in the medal tally for India with surprise medals coming in roller skating, while athletics continued to be fruitful for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

From a first ever women’s doubles medal in table tennis to a double-podium finish in women’s 3000m steeplechase, the women’s kabaddi team also played a thrilling draw against Chinese Taipei in their opening group game.

On Tuesday, the men’s cricket and kabaddi teams will begin their campaigns. Tejaswin Shankar, currently leading the decathlon standings at the end of Monday, will hope things remain the same as the event wraps up on Tuesday.

The Indian archers will also hope to assure themselves of medals with four compound archers and two recurve archers competing in individual quarter-finals.

All timings listed below are in Indian Standard Time.

The Asian Games is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv.

Athletics

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles – 6.30 am

Women’s 800m Round 1 Heat 1 – KM Chanda, 6.40 am

Women’s 800m Round 1 Heat 2 – Harmilan Bains, 6.48 am

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw – 7 am

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heat 1 – 7.10 am

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault – 8.10 am

Women’s High Jump Final – Rubina Yadav and Pooja, 4.30 pm

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw – 4.35 pm

Men’s Triple Jump Final – Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker, 4.40 pm

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final – Vithya Ramraj, 4.50 pm

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, 4.50pm

Women’s 5000m Final – Parul Chaudhary and Ankita, 5.20pm

Women’s Javelin Throw Final – Annu, 5.40pm

Men’s 800m Final – Krishan Kumar and Mohammad Afsal Pulikkalakath, 5.55pm

Men’s Decathlon 1500m – 6.10pm

Both Harmilan Bains and Parul Chaudhary will be hoping for another successful outing as they compete in their second events at the Asian Games.

Tejaswin Shankar will hope to retain his lead, after winning the high jump and 400m events on Monday, as the men’s decathlon wraps up on Tuesday.

Archery

Compound Women’s Individual Quarter-final – Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ), 6.10am

Compound Women’s Individual Quarter-final – Aditi Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (PHI), 6.30am

Compound Men’s Individual Quarter-final – Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ), 7.50am

Compound Men’s Individual Quarter-final – Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ), 8.10am

Recurve Men’s Individual Quarter-final – Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (CHN), 12.10pm

Recurve Men’s Individual Quarter-final – Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdullan (KAZ), 12.30pm

Four compound archers and two recurve archers will continue their quest for medals in the quarter-final stage on Tuesday.

Badminton

Men’s Singles Round of 32 – HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL), 8.10am

Women’s Singles Round of 32 – PV Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (TPE), 8.50am

Women’s Singles Round of 32 – Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA), 10.50am

Women’s Doubles Round of 32 – Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV), 12.50pm

Women’s Doubles Round of 32 – Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla/AA Rasheed (MDV), 2.10pm

Men’s Singles Round of 32 – Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu (KOR), 2.10pm

The women’s singles and doubles campaign for India will get underway with the likes of PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand in action. In the men’s events, HS Prannoy will open his singles campaign in the morning.

Boxing

Women’s 54kg Semi-final – Parveen vs Chang Yuan (CHN), 11.30am

Women’s 75kg Semi-final – Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA), 12pm

Men’s 57kg Quarter-final – Sachin vs Lyu Ping (CHN), 5.15pm

Men’s +92kg Semi-final – Narender Dev vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev (KAZ), 6.30pm

While Parveen, Lovlina Borgohain and Narender Dev are all assured of a medal, Sachin will be hoping to add to that tally in his quarter-final appearance in the men’s 57kg category.

Bridge

Men’s Team Semi-final Session 1 – 6.30am

Already assured of a medal, the men’s team will look to move a step higher on the podium in their semi-final on Monday.

Canoe Sprint

Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final – Soniya Devi, 7.45am

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final – Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, 8.20am

Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final – Soniya Devi, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu Oinam and Dimita Devi Toijam, 9.15am

Women’s Canoe Double 200m Final – Kaveri and Neha Devi Leichonbam, 9.30am

Tuesday will be the last chance for the Indian contingent to compete for medals in the canoe sprint events.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 5 – 12.30pm

Women’s Team Round 5 – 12.30pm

The team chess events will continue with the Indian women’s team needing to bounce back after a loss against top seeds China. The men’s team will also want to continue their winning form after a win against Kyrgyzstan.

Cricket

Men’s Quarter-final – India vs Nepal, 6.30am

The Indian men will be hoping to emulate their female counterparts when they take on Nepal in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Diving

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary – London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, 10.30am

The Indian divers will be aiming to qualify for the final in the men’s 3m springboard event.

Hockey

Women’s Pool A – India vs Hong Kong, 7:45am

The Indian women will be looking to seal the top spot in Pool A and qualify for the semi-finals in their final group encounter against Hong Kong.

Kabaddi

Men’s Group A, Game 3 – India vs Bangladesh, 6am

Women’s Group A, Game 3 – India vs South Korea, 1.30pm

While the Indian men will begin their campaign in Hangzhou, the women will be hoping to put the tense draw against Chinese Taipei behind them when they face South Korea in their second group game.

Sepak takraw

Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs South Korea, 6.30am

The Indian men’s will be in good spirits after two wins in the group stage against Singapore and the Philippines on Monday.

Soft tennis

Women’s team preliminary Group A – India vs Mongolia, 7am

Women’s team preliminary Group A – India vs Japan, 10am (estimate)

Women’s team preliminary Group A – India vs Vietnam, 11am

Women’s team preliminary Group A – India vs China, 2.45pm

Men’s team preliminary Group A – India vs Thailand, 7.30am

Men’s team preliminary Group A – India vs Mongolia, 11am

Men’s team preliminary Group A – India vs South Korea, 12.45pm

Men’s team preliminary Group A – India vs Chinese Taipei, 2.30pm

The Indian soft tennis teams begin their respective team campaigns.

Sport climbing

Women’s Speed Qualification – Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu, 9am

Men’s Speed Qualification – Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar and Aman Verma, 9.40am

The Indian sport climbers will be in action in the speed qualification rounds tomorrow.

Squash

Mixed Doubles Pool A – India vs Japan, 8.30am

Mixed Doubles Pool D – India vs Hong Kong, 10am

Women’s Singles Quarter-final – Tanvi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN), 2.30pm

Men’s Singles Quarter-final – Saurav Ghosal vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (JPN), 3.30pm

The mixed doubles teams will continue their group stage matches while Tanvi Khanna and Saurav Ghosal are India’s remaining players in the singles’ events.