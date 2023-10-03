Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian centurion in T20s as team beats Nepal Yashasvi Jasiwal smashed 100 off 49 deliveries as India made it to the semi-finals of the Asian Games. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 26 minutes ago Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during his century against Nepal at Asian Games | Philip FONG / AFP Play Complete Match Highlights - India v/s Nepal 2022 Asian Games Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Yashasvi Jaiswal Asian Games Cricket India vs Nepal Asian Games Highlights