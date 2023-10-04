After a stunning Wednesday which saw the Indian athletes bag a total of 12 medals, including three gold - the country’s medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games has risen to 81. With the aim of touching the three digits for the first-time ever, India will look to continue its medal rush on Thursday.

Archery

Compound Women’s Team Quarter-Final - 6.10 am IST

Compound Men’s Team Quarter-Final - 12.15 pm IST

The Indian women’s compound team of Jyothi Surkeha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur and the men’s compound team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar will compete in the quarter-finals.

Sepak Takraw

India men vs Thailand - 6.30 am IST

India women vs Vietnam - 7.30 am IST

India men vs Philippines - 11.30 am IST

India women vs China - 12.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s sepak takraw teams will play two matches apiece in the Regu discipline.

Roller Skating

Women’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run - 6.30 am IST

Men’s Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom Preliminary First Run - 11.30 am IST

Shreyasi Joshi, Merlin Arpoudam in women’s and Jinesh Nanal, Vishvesh Patil in men’s will be the Indian representation in inline freestyle skating.

Canoe Slalom

Men’s Canoe Heats 1st - 7.00 am IST

Women’s Kayak Heats 1st - 7.34 am IST

Men’s Kayak Heats 1st - 8.18 am IST

Kewat Vishal in canoe heats, Kewat Shubham and Kewat Hitesh in men’s kayak, and Shikha Chouhan in women’s kayak will compete on Thursday.

Squash

Mixed Doubles Final - 11.30 am IST

Men’s Singles Final - 2.30 pm IST

While Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu will combine against Malaysia in the mixed doubles final, Saurav Ghosal will take on NG Eain Yow in the men’s singles final.

Athletics

Men’s Marathon Final - 4.30 am IST

Man Singh and Belliappa, the only two Indian marathoners in Hangzhou, will be in action on Thursday.

Sportclimbing

Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Boulder - 6.30 am IST

Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Boulder - 6.30 am IST

Men’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Lead - 11.20 am IST

Women’s Boulder and Lead Qualification - Lead - 11.20 am IST

The Indian sportclimbers will continue their campaign india boudler and lead qualification competitions.

Bridge

Men’s Team Final Session 1 - 6.30 am IST

Men’s Team Final Session 2 - 11.20 am IST

Men’s Team Final Session 3 - 2.10 pm IST

Having made it to the final of the men’s team event, the Indian Bridge players will take on Hong Kong for the gold medal.

Badminton

Women’s Singles Quarter-Final - 6.50 am IST

Men’s Singles Quarter-Final - 7.50 am IST

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final - After 2.30 pm IST

PV Sindhu in women’s singles, HS Prannoy in men’s singles, and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all just a win away from securing a medal.

Ju-Jitsu

Men’s -62kg Elimination Round of 32 - After 6.30 am IST

Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 32 - After 6.30 am IST

Women’s -48kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST

While Kamal Singh and Tarun Yadav in men’s -62kg and Navya Pandey in women’s -48kg will begin their campaign in the Round of 32, Anwesha Deb will be in action directly in the Round of 16.

Kabaddi

India men vs Chinese Taipei - 8.00 am IST

India men vs Japan - 1.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s kabaddi will look to carry forward their winning run when they take on both Chinese Taipei and Japan on Thursday.

Hockey

India women vs China Semi-final - 1.30 pm IST

After an emphatic victory for the Indian men’s hockey team in the quarter-finals, the women’s team led by Savita Punia will look to replicate the same when they take on hosts China for a spot in the final.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 7 - 12.30 pm IST

Women’s Team Round 7 - 12.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will continue their campaign in Hangzhou.

Wrestling

Women’s 53kg 1/8 Final - 7.30 am IST

Men’s Greco Roman 97kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Women’s 57kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Women’s 50kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Men’s Greco Roman 130kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Antim Panghal in women’s 53kg, Narinder Cheema in 97kg GR, Mansi in women’s 57kg, Pooja Gehlot in women’s 50kg, and Naveen in 130kg GR will be the Indian wrestlers in action.