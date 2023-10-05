India at Asian Games, Oct 5: Compound women’s archery team in action as the marathon is underway
Live action from Day 12 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Archery, women’s compound team quarter-final: A 9, 8 and 10 from Hong Kong is replied to by India with a 9, 10 and 10 as the Indians take a 10-point lead. Kaur and Swami secure the win with a 9 and a 10. Knowing that the W has been secured, Vennam shoots her first 9 of the match :).
Just a brief highlight from yesterday
Athletics, men’s marathon: The gaps have started to widen now. Man Singh is in 9th place at the 35km mark while Appachangada Belliappa is in 15th spot out of 16 active runners. Just over 7 km to go.
Archery, women’s compound team quarter-final: That’s more like it. Kaur and Swami have found their rhythm seems like. It’s a perfect 30 after the first three arrows. Kaur dips with a 9 but Swami and Vennam shoot 10s again as India take an eight-point lead going into the final end.
Archery, women’s compound team quarter-final: Kaur and Swami haven’t really gotten going yet as Kaur shoots two nines while Swami shoots one. Vennam, however, is shooting like a dream scoring 10 with each of her arrow so far. The Indians shoot 57 points again to lead 114-112
Athletics, men’s marathon: As the runners complete 30 km of the race, Man Singh remains in the first bunch of runners, currently in 10th place, while Appachangada Belliappa is with teh second batch of runners – trailing by roughly two minutes – and currently in 13th position.
Archery, women’s compound team quarter-final: Kaur and Swami start with 9s while Vennam shoots a 10 with their first arrows. Kaur shoots a 9 with her second arrow while Vennam and Swami shoot 10s as the Indian trio leads 57-55 after the first end.
Archery, women’s compound team quarter-final: Reigning World Champions Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur begin their quest for an Asian Games gold in the quarter-final against Hong Kong, China. The trio are firm favourites to clinch the title.
India remains in fourth position in the medal standings with 81 medals – 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze. They trail only South Korea, Japan and China.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Day 12 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou!
The country’s total number of medals at the 2022 Asian Games increased to 81 following an incredible Wednesday in which the Indians won a total of 12 medals, including three gold.
On Thursday, more medals will be up for grabs as archery and badminton quarter-finals continue.
Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Palikal-Harinder Pal Sandhu have been assured of a medal but they will hope to bag a gold in their respective events in squash.
The Indian men’s kabaddi team will be in action twice as they take on Chinese Taipei and Japan. The women’s hockey team will aim to book a spot in the finals as they take on hosts China.
World Wrestling Championships’ bronze medalist Antim Panghal will hope to bring another medal in boxing as she begins her campaign.
That, and so much more today. Stay tuned!
