Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: HS Prannoy ends India's 41-year wait for a men's singles medal in Hangzhou HS Prannoy defeated Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-16, 21-23, 22-20 in the men's singles quarter-finals. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago File image of HS Prannoy | Adek BERRY / AFP 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡! 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧!Fight of a warrior from HS Prannoy & he ensures #TeamIndia a medal in #Badminton Men's Singles at #AsianGames2023 🏸⭐P.S - Do not miss out on the final celebratory dance 😉🕺#Cheer4India #HangzhouAsianGames #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/61mBBnsfMl— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 5, 2023 HS Prannoy Badminton Asian Games Asian Games 2022 Lee Zii Jia Hangzhou Asian Games