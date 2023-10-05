After winning five medals, including three gold on Thursday, the Indian medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou has reached 86.
Looking to add to that tally on Friday will be the recurve archery teams and wrestlers including the experienced Bajrang Punia, Sonam Malik, Aman Sehrawat and others.
Cricket
India men vs Bangladesh Semi-final - 6.30 am IST
The Indian men’s cricket team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final.
Archery
Recurve Women’s Team Quarter-final - 6.30 am IST
Recurve Men’s Team Quarter-final - 11.50 am IST
The Indian women’s recurve of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur and men’s team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke will look to follow the footsteps of their compound compatriots.
Sepaktakraw
India men vs Mynamar - 6.30 am IST
The Indian men’s regu team will take on Mynamar in a group stage clash.
Equestrian
Jumping Individual Competition 1 - 6.30 am IST
Yash Nensee will lead the Indian charge in the jumping event of equestrian.
Kabaddi
India women vs Nepal Semi-final - 7.00 am IST
India men vs Pakistan Semi-final - 12.30 pm IST
The Indian women’s and men’s kabaddi team will take on Nepal and Pakistan respectively in the semi-finals.
Badminton
Men’s Singles Semi-Final - 6.30 am IST or 2.30 pm IST
Men’s Doubles Semi-Final - 6.30 am IST or 2.30 pm IST
Having already assured a medal, HS Prannoy in men’s singles and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to find a place in the final.
Bridge
Men’s Team Final Session 4 - 6.30 am IST
Men’s Team Final Session 5 - 11.20 am IST
Men’s Team Final Session 6 - 2.10 pm IST
With Friday marking the final day of the Bridge team events in Hangzhou, the Indian men’s team will look to overcome their deficit against Hong Kong and win a gold medal.
Hockey
India men vs Japan Final - 4.00 pm IST
The unbeaten Indian men’s hockey team will take on Japan in the final. Harmanpreet Singh and Co had earlier defeated Japan in the pool stages.
Chess
Men’s Team Round 8 - 12.30 pm IST
Women’s Team Round 8 - 12.30 pm IST
The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will continue their campaign.
Canoe Slalom
Men’s Canoe Semifinal - 6.30 am IST Vishal Kewat
Women’s Kayak Semifinal - 7.16 am IST Shikha Chouhan
Vishal Kewat in men’s canoe and Shikha Chouhan in women’s kayak will look to qualify for final.
Volleyball
India women vs Mongolia 9th-12th Classification - 8.00 am IST
The Indian women’s volleyball team will take on Mongolia in the 9th-12th place classification match.
Sportclimbing
Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final - Boulder 6.30 am IST
Men’s Boulder and Lead Semi-final - Lead - 10.50 am IST
Bharath Pereira and Aman Verma will compete in the men’s boulder and lead semi-final.
Ju-Jitsu
Women’s -52kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST
Women’s -52kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST
Women’s -57kg Elimination Round of 32 - After 6.30 am IST
Women’s -57kg Elimination Round of 16 - After 6.30 am IST
Rohini Kalam and Anupama Swain in -52kg, Agitha Shyju and Nikita Choudhary in -57kg will open their Asian Games campaign.
Wrestling
Men’s 57kg Freesyle 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Women’s 62kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Men’s 65kg Freesyle 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Women’s 76kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Women’s 68kg 1/4 Final - After 7.30 am IST
Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg), Sonam Malik (women’s 52kg), Bajrang Punia (men’s 65kg), Kiran (women’s 76kg) and Radhikha (women’s 68kg) will be the Indian wrestlers fighting for medals.
Soft Tennis
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round Group B - 7.30 am IST
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round Group A - 9.45 am IST (estimated)
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round Group F - 8.15 am IST (estimated)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Group F - 11.15 am IST (estimated)
Aadhya Tiwari and Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu in women’s singles, Jay Meena and Aniket Patel in men’s singles will be in action in soft tennis.