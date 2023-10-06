India at Asian Games, Oct 6, live: Women’s recurve team enter SF, men’s cricket team play vs BAN
Kabaddi, women’s semi-final, IND 52-17 NEP: Sakshi Kumari makes no mistake in her running tackle from behind to give Nepal their fourth all-out in the game. India inch ever so closer to the final.
Kabaddi, women’s semi-final, IND 48-16 NEP: Brilliant tackling from Sakshi Kumari who makes a huge solo effort to take down the Nepali raider. Just before, India debutant Akshima gets a super raid and Nepal continue to lag behind.
Ju-Jitsu, Women’s -52kg Round of 16: India’s Rohini Kalam goes down 0-50 by submission to UAE’s Asma Alhosani, while Anupama Swain loses 0-12 to home favourite Jie Miao to exit from the competition.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: WICKET! Bangladesh are crumbling to spin here. Sai Kishore gets his second as Shahadat Hossain departs. BAN 45/5 (10.3)
Kabaddi, women’s semi-final, IND 40-12 NEP: Another all-out effected by Pooja Hatvala which included a successful pursuit raid by corner defender Sakshi Kumari as India continue to dominate. A substititon with Hatvala coming off for Snehal Shinde.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: WICKET! The set batter departs. If Bangladesh had some hopes after the triple blows, they were pinned on Emon. But Tilak Varma dismisses him for 23. Another victim of spin. BAN 36/4 (8.4)
Kabaddi, women’s semi-final, IND 29-10 NEP: A big raid by Pooja Hatvala and smart coordination between the two corners as India effect another all-out on Nepal. A good raid from Nidhi Sharma in the buzzer raid and India are comfortably placed with a 19-point lead at half-time.
Kabaddi, women’s semi-final, IND 20-9 NEP: Nepal may have taken out Pooja Hatvala in a superb tackle but the Indian team continue to hold the lead.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: WICKET! Sundar gets two in an over. Zakir Hasan departs for a duck. What a start for India. They’re in some hurry. BAN 21/3 (5.6)
Kabaddi, women’s semi-final, IND 14-5 NEP: A good steady opening spell that sees Nepal score a few points including a couple of touches, but Pooja Hatvala makes sure that India get an all-out quickly.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: WICKET! Another breakthrough via spin. This time it’s Sundar who dismisses the new batter Saif Hassan. BAN 21/2 (5.4)
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: WICKET! The first breakthrough for India as Mahmudul Hasan Joy departs. Spin from Sundar was introduced in the previous over but it is Sai Kishore who gets the wicket. BAN 18/1 (4.2)
Kabaddi: It may have been a little difficult in the opening game against Chinese Taipei, but the Indian women’s team have proved their mettle and their hunger for the gold medal as they take on Nepal in the semi-final.
Later on in the day, the Indian men’s team will take on Pakistan as they too look for redemption.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: Pace from both ends from India to start proceedings. Arshdeep and Dube have managed to keep things tight barring the one six off Dube by Emon. BAN 15/0 (3)
Archery, women’s recurve team quarter-final: And they have done it! The team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur take the fourth set 54-51 and win the match 6-2! Their reward? A semi-final against powerhouses South Korea.
Archery, women’s recurve team quarter-final: Japan force a fourth set by the skin of their teeth. Needing a 9 to tie the set at 54 each and win the match, Bhajan Kaur shoots an 8! India still lead 4-2.
Archery, women’s recurve team quarter-final: Not the best shooting from the Indian trio but still better than the Japanese archers who also shoot a 6. India take the first set 53-49 to take a 2-0 lead
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: India are going in with just one specialist seamer in Arshdeep Singh. Shahbaz Ahmed joins Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi in the spin department.
India Playing XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh
Archery, women’s recurve team quarter-final: A day after the men’s and women’s compound archery teams clinched gold in their respective events, it’s time for the recurve teams to fight for medals. The women’s recurve team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur takes on Japan in their quarter-final first.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: India win the toss and opt to bowl first.
Cricket, IND vs BAN, semi-final: In action shortly will be the men’s cricket team against Bangladesh in the semi-final in Hangzhou. While India defeated Nepal by 23 runs in the quarter-final to qualify, guided by a stunning century by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by 2 runs to qualify. The other semi-final between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place after this.
India remains in fourth position in the medal standings with 86 medals – 21 gold, 32 silver and 33 bronze. They trail only South Korea, Japan and China.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the Asian Games in Hangzhou!
India won five medals including three gold on Thursday as it’s medal tally rose to 85.
On Friday, more medals will be up for grabs as the men’s hockey team competes for gold with archers and badminton players also looking to confirm themselves of medals.
The Indian cricket team takes on Bangladesh in the semi-finals as they look to mark their debut in the Games with a medal.
The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will be in action in the semi-finals as they both aim to reach the finals. Defending champion wrestling Bajrang Punia will begin his title defence today.
That, and so much more today. Stay tuned!
