The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 season will commence on December 2 with Gujarat Giants taking on Telugu Titans in the opening match at Ahmedabad. The league is back to the caravan style format for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held across 12 different cities.

The league stage of India’s premier kabaddi competition will go on until February 24 before the play-offs. The schedule for the play-offs will be announced at a later date.

After Ahmedabad, the league will move to Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, and Panchkula.

After the contest between the Giants and Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will face off in the second match of the opening day.

The reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the previous edition’s runners-up Puneri Paltan will open their campaign against each other on December 4.