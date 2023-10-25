It was a record-breaking day for India at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday as reigning Paralympics champion Sumit Antil broke the world record to win gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 event.

With a distance of 73.29m, the 25-year-old broke his own previous world record of 70.83m which he had thrown while winning gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

Another Indian, Pushpendra Singh won the bronze medal with a throw of 62.06m. Samitha Arachchige Kodithuwakku of Sri Lanka took the silver with a throw of 64.09m.

Antil had won gold in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a then world record throw of 68.55m.

In the men’s javelin F46 event, it was an all-Indian podium with Sundar Singh Gurjar, Rinku Hooda and Ajeet Singh winning gold, silver and bronze respectively.

Additionally, Gurjar also broke the world record, throwing a distance of 68.60m in his sixth and final attempt. The record was earlier held by Sri Lanka’s Herath Mudiyanselage Dinesh P H with an effort of 67.79m.

Hooda’s silver-medal winning effort was 67.08m, also in his final attempt while Ajeet finished third with a best throw of 63.52m in his fourth attempt.

Other notable results in athletics included gold medals for Nisha Suresh in women’s long jump T47 and Haney in men’s javelin throw F37/38. India also swept the men’s and women’s 1500m T11 courtesy Ankur Dhama and Rakshita Raju respectively, with Killaka Lalitha winning silver in the women’s event.

In compound archery, both the men’s and women’s doubles teams secured silver medals. The men’s pairing of Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh beat Chinese Taipei 154-152 before losing 150-155 to China in the gold medal match. The women’s duo of Sheetal Devi and Sarita were able to overcome South Korea in the semi-final with a scoreline of 154-146, but also went down to China in the gold medal match, losing 152-150.

The men’s recurve doubles team of Harvinder Singh and Sahil entered the bronze medal match and won 6-0 against Thailand to secure bronze. Earlier, they had lost 2-6 to eventual silver medal winners China in the semi-final.

Medals were also won in badminton where all the shuttlers in contention for a finals spot lost their semi-finals in their respective events. In the women’s singles events, Manasi Joshi (SL3 category), Mandeep Kaur (SL3 category) and Vaishnavi Puneyani (SL4 category) all won bronze medals.

Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass were one of three mixed doubles pairs who won bronze medals, with the duo winning their medal in the SL3-SU5 category. The other bronze medallist in the category were also Indians – Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Tulasimathi.

Nithya Sre, who also won a bronze medal in mixed doubles with Sivarajan in the mixed doubles SH6 event, is assured of a bronze medal in women’s singles SH6 after beating Thailand’s Chai Saeyang.

Bhagat is assured of a second medal after winning his men’s doubles SL3-SL4 quarter-finals with partner Sukant Indukant Kadam against Thailand. He also won his men’s singles SL3 quarter-final match 2-1 against China’s Xiong Lichuan.

In the men’s doubles SU5 category, Chirag Baretha and xx are also assured of a medal after clinching their quarter-final 2-1 against Vietnam. Nitesh and Tarun in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category won their quarter-final encounter 2-1 against Indonesia.

Krishna Nagar (SH6 category), Nitesh (SL3 category), Kadam (SL4 category) and Suhas Yathiraj (SL4 category) also won their respective men’s singles quarter-final matches and will be assured of medals.

Indian medallists on October 25 Athletics Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Gold with WR Sundar Singh Gurjar - Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Gold with WR Nisha Suresh - Women’s Long Jump T47 - Gold Haney - Men’s Javelin Throw F37/38 - Gold Ankur Dhama - Men’s 1500m T11 - Gold Rakshita Raju - Women’s 1500m T11 - Gold Killaka Lalitha - Women’s 1500m T11 - Silver Rinku Hooda - Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Silver Shankarappa Makanahalli - Men’s 1500m T13 - Silver Soman Rana - Men’s F57 Shotput - Silver Pooja Yadav - Women’s Discus Throw F54/55 - Silver Pushpendra Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Bronze Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Bronze Shreyansh Trivedi - Men’s 200m T37 - Bronze Narayan Thakur - Men’s 200m T35 - Bronze Balwant Rawat - Men’s 1500m T13 - Bronze Sema Hokato Otozhe - Men’s F57 Shotput - Bronze Table tennis Bhavina Patel - Women’ Singles Table Tennis Class 4 - Bronze Sandeep Dangi - Men’s Singles Table Tennis Class 1 - Bronze Badminton Manasi Joshi - Women’s Singles SL3 Badminton - Bronze Mandeep Kaur - Women’s Singles SL3 Badminton - Bronze Vaishnavi Puneyani - Women’s Singles SL4 Badminton - Bronze Nithya Sre/Sivarajan - Mixed Doubles Badminton SH6 - Bronze Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass - Mixed Doubles Badminton SL3-SU5 - Bronze Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Tulasimathi - Mixed Doubles Badminton SL3-SU5 - Bronze Archery Sheetal Devi and Sarita - Women’s Doubles Compound Archery - Silver Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh - Men’s Doubles Compound Archery - Silver Harvinder Singh and Sahil - Men’s Doubles Recurve Archery - Bronze Powerlifting Zainab Khatoon - Women’s 61kg - Silver Rajkumari - Women’s 61kg - Bronze

India are currently placed sixth in the medal tally with a total of 64 medals – fifteen gold, 20 silver and 29 bronze medals – behind hosts China, Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan.